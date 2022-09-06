Home » Investing » Rebound Rockets: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

Rebound Rockets: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

Are you looking for great stock market deals? Here are three beaten-down stocks you’ll be happy you own in 2032!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
falling red arrow and lifting

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When stocks are flying, investors get really excited to pour money into the market. When stocks fall, many investors often become hesitant to continue investing. However, I believe that market downturns could actually be greater opportunities. When investors buy stocks at a massive discount, it could set them up for greater gains in the future.

With that said, I believe investors should look for beaten-down stocks with strong underlying businesses. Here are three picks you’ll be happy you own in 2032.

This remains one of the best Canadian companies

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is still one of my favourite TSX stocks for the next decade. Yes, it’s true that the company had to lay off 10% of its workforce earlier this year. However, the underlying business is still operating smoothly. The reason why Shopify needed to cut down on its employees is because its management misjudged the potential growth of the e-commerce industry coming out of the pandemic.

Despite a noticeable shift towards in-store shopping, e-commerce sales remain strong. In the United States, e-commerce sales represent about a 13% share of the broader retail industry. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Shopify reported a 16% year-over-year increase in its revenue. Shopify could continue to grow at a steady pace over the next decade due to its outstanding enterprise partnership network, which includes the likes of Meta Platforms, Spotify, and YouTube, among many others.

I’m very excited by this stock

If you’re interested in another tech stock, then consider buying shares of Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). This company acquires vertical market software businesses. Topicus differentiates itself from its peers by focusing on the highly fragmented European tech industry. It should be noted that European tech businesses tend to receive less acquisition pressure from venture capitalists. This gives Topicus an opportunity to acquire more companies without having to worry about heavy competition.

Topicus has already acquired more than 20 companies in this year alone. One of the more notable acquisitions it’s made this year may be Sygnity SA, a vertical market software provider which operates in several industries, including banking, utilities, and administration. Sygnity is an interesting acquisition, because it shows that Topicus is open to acquiring majority stakes of public companies. With a board of directors, which includes the likes of Constellation Software founder and president Mark Leonard, I believe Topicus has a bright future ahead.

A top stock for growth and dividend investors alike

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is one of the largest producers of renewable utilities in the world. It operates a portfolio of assets capable of generating 21 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power. Brookfield Renewable also has an additional 69 GW of renewables at various stages within its development pipeline.

I believe this stock that I think could interest growth and dividend investors alike. With respect to its growth, Brookfield Renewable has managed to outperform the broader market. Brookfield Renewable stock has generated an annualized return of 17% since its inception. That compares to an annualized return of 7% by the TSX over the same period. Regarding its dividend, Brookfield Renewable has managed to increase its distribution at a compound annual growth rate of 6% over the past 11 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Shopify, Spotify Technology, and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Spotify Technology.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top TSX stocks that are trading way below their fair values.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Royalty income funds such as A&W an Boston Pizza offer investors tasty dividend yields, allowing them to create a stable…

Read more »

man window buildings
Investing

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT: How Anyone Can Become a Landlord With Just $50

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why owning a stock like CAPREIT is so ideal for many Canadian investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Simple Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Fall

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another cheap bank stock look way too cheap to ignore following their latest post-quarter…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I will “Never” Sell

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great opportunities for investors to buy and hold. Here are three TSX stocks that I…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: Start September With These 2 Top Dividend Gems

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors might want to consider adding these two dividend stocks to their portfolios for stability and long-term growth.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Can Bitcoin Survive High Interest Rates?

| Andrew Button

High interest rates could take a bite out of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks (With Yields of at Least 4%) to Buy and Forget

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Passive-income investors should have these three high-yielding dividend stocks at the top of their watch lists today.

Read more »