Home » Investing » These 2 Stocks Have Seen Growth Accelerate Because of Inflation

These 2 Stocks Have Seen Growth Accelerate Because of Inflation

Growth stocks like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) have seen more expansion during inflation.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Inflation is bad for business. Higher costs squeeze margins, while consumers pull back because their finances are stretched. Most stocks slump during such periods. However, inflation is a positive catalyst for some companies. 

These companies offer lower-cost alternatives or have the pricing power to pass higher costs onto consumers. Their growth rate accelerates during periods of high inflation and economic distress. 

Here are two growth stocks that have seen a growth spurt recently, as the rest of the market crumbles. 

Dollarama

Canadian families have been compelled to cut back on spending this year. Everything, from groceries to rent, costs more. Some of this spending cannot be avoided, but it can be substituted. This substitution benefits discount retailers like Dollarama (TSX:DOL). 

In its most recent quarter, Dollarama reported a 32.4% bump in diluted net earnings per share. During the same quarter in 2020, earnings growth was just 15%. In other words, the growth rate has doubled as inflation has skyrocketed. 

The stock has done well, too. It’s up 27.9% year to date compared to -9.8% for the benchmark TSX Index. 

The ongoing downturn is creating new opportunities for Dollarama to acquire commercial property or other discount retail chains to expand its network. This means investors can expect more growth ahead. 

At 30% annual growth, Dollarama could double its net income within a few years. The stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of 35 seems justified. Keep an eye on this growth stock. 

Tourmaline Oil

Energy is a key element of the cost of living. Not only do families need to spend on fuel to get to work and travel, but transport costs are built into the price tag of every other essential item too. Higher energy prices are a key reason for the current rate of excessive inflation. 

Rising fuel costs have been a tailwind for energy giant Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). The stock is up 905% since 2020. It’s still trading at 10 times earnings per share. 

The persistent shortage of natural gas could push Tourmaline’s earnings higher in the months ahead. Meanwhile, Canada’s energy exports are in high demand as Europe faces a supply crunch. Natural gas use is expected to steadily rise during the winter months, but supply from Russia is unreliable due to geopolitical tensions. 

All these factors make Tourmaline Oil an excellent bet for investors seeking safe and consistent growth. 

Bottom line

Most companies struggle to grow during periods of high inflation. Rising costs squeeze profit margins, while the higher cost of living reduces consumer demand. However, some sectors of the economy have robust demand and tremendous pricing power. 

Essential services such as energy production and discount retailers benefit from inflation. That’s why companies like Tourmaline and Dollarama have seen their growth rates accelerate over the past year. Investors looking for safe growth opportunities should keep an eye on these stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

The Trade Desk is a growth stock that has the potential to deliver market-thumping gains to long-term investors.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

Rebound Rockets: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for great stock market deals? Here are three beaten-down stocks you’ll be happy you own in 2032!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top TSX stocks that are trading way below their fair values.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Royalty income funds such as A&W an Boston Pizza offer investors tasty dividend yields, allowing them to create a stable…

Read more »

man window buildings
Investing

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT: How Anyone Can Become a Landlord With Just $50

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why owning a stock like CAPREIT is so ideal for many Canadian investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Simple Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Fall

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another cheap bank stock look way too cheap to ignore following their latest post-quarter…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I will “Never” Sell

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great opportunities for investors to buy and hold. Here are three TSX stocks that I…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: Start September With These 2 Top Dividend Gems

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors might want to consider adding these two dividend stocks to their portfolios for stability and long-term growth.

Read more »