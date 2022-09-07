Home » Investing » ALERT: 3 Super Gold Stocks to Buy on the Dip

ALERT: 3 Super Gold Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Canadians worried about a looming recession may want to snatch up undervalued gold stocks like B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG) in September.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
gold stocks gold mining

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Gold had a red-hot start to this decade. The price of the yellow metal rose above a record US$2,000/ounce in the face of major market turbulence due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, precious metals have been hit hard since the middle of 2020. First, investors turned away from safe havens to feast on a rebounding equities market. In 2022, central banks have moved to aggressively hike interest rates to battle inflation. That has also put downward pressure on the yellow metal.

Gold possesses a spot price of US$1,721/ounce at the time of this writing. Despite that, I’m still looking to snatch up gold stocks on the dip, as we contemplate a looming recession. Let’s jump in.

This gold stock looks deeply discounted in the late summer season

Torex Gold Resources (TSX:TXG) is a Toronto-based intermediate gold producer that operates in Mexico. Shares of this gold stock have dropped 26% in 2022 as of late-morning trading on September 7. The stock is down 30% from the previous year.

The company’s gold production is on track to meet its full-year guidance after delivering production of 123,185 ounces in the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2022. It reported adjusted net earnings of $57.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share — up from $37.2 million, or $0.43 per share, in the previous year. Cash from operating activities rose to $126 million compared to $46.7 million in Q2 2021.

Shares of this gold stock possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.3. Investors may want to consider snatching up Torex on the dip before the end of the summer.

Here’s a cheap gold stock that also offers a nice dividend

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG)(NYSE:CGAU) is another Toronto-based company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and around the world. This gold stock has plunged 43% in the year-to-date period.

In Q2 2022, the company posted an adjusted loss of $36.2 million, or $0.12 per common share. It finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet of $723 million. Shares of Centerra Gold currently possess an attractive P/E ratio of 3.5. Better yet, this gold stock offers a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. That represents a solid 4.6% yield.

One more high-yield stock that is dependent on the yellow metal

B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSE:BTG) is a Vancouver-based company that operates as a gold producer with operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. This gold stock has dropped 9.5% so far in 2022. That has made up the bulk of its losses in the year-over-year period.

This company unveiled its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 3. It reported consolidated gold revenue of $382 million on sales of 205,300 ounces. B2Gold made these sales on an average realized gold price of $1,861.

Shares of this gold stock last had a favourable P/E ratio of 9.3. That puts it in better value territory than the industry average. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, representing a 4.7% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold and CENTERRA GOLD INC.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks Warren Buffett has Bought

| Andrew Button

While Warren Buffett isn’t known for investing in Canadian stocks, he has owned a few. Let’s take a look at…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Cheap Metal TSX Stocks to Snatch Up in September

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Base metals are gaining momentum. That should spur investors to target TSX stocks like Russel Metals Inc. (TSX:RUS) and others…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Top Gold Stock Has a Huge, Growing Dividend

| Joey Frenette

Investors typically hold gold to preserve wealth and diversify their portfolio. During these uncertain times, Barrick Gold stock looks too…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued recovery in commodity prices should help the TSX benchmark open sharply higher today.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Metal Stock (With Dividends) I’d Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This metal stock could be one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why First Quantum (TSX:FM) Stock Dived by 17% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling metals prices could be responsible for driving FM stock lower lately.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

When Will TSX Gold Stocks Recover?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX gold stocks have dropped 40% since April. It may be time for investors to explore for bargains.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Gold Stocks to Buy While They’re Unbelievably Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

Although gold stocks have been out of favour, these top two stocks are now so cheap that they're worth considering…

Read more »