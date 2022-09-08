Home » Investing » 1 Big Bank Predicts a Large Real Estate Drop

1 Big Bank Predicts a Large Real Estate Drop

A Canadian Big Bank forecasts a 20% to 25% drop in home prices on a peak-to-trough basis from Q1 2021 to Q1 2023. What does this mean for real estate investors?

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Home prices in Canada are falling due to multiple rate hikes. Real estate investors who bought at the housing market’s peak in February 2022 will incur considerable losses if they sell this month. While homebuyers welcome the price drop, high mortgage rates and borrowing costs are major impediments right now.

The Bank of Canada hopes higher lending rates will slow spending and cool inflation. Unfortunately, a housing market correction is underway due to the aggressive rate hike campaign. Data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) shows that sales in the Greater Toronto Area last month declined 34.2% year-over-year.

Rishi Sondhi, an economist at the Toronto Dominion Bank, said Canadian average home prices could fall by 20% to 25% on a peak-to-trough basis from Q1 2021 to Q1 2023. However, he describes the decline in national home prices as a market recalibration only and nothing more.

Market outlook

The question for many is how long the market correction will last. According to Sondhi, the bank’s peak-to-trough decline forecast for Canadian home sales is well within the range of previous housing downturns. The giant tumble was 38% during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

Today, the switch from a tailwind to a headwind for average prices is apparent. TD notes that valuations for more expensive units, particularly detached housing, are unwinding quickly. Sondhi also expects the Bank of Canada to implement smaller increases, if not pauses, to rate hikes in the fourth quarter of 2022.

TD maintains a positive outlook for housing in the long-term, except for the fact that affordability will continue to be strained over the next several years. It also anticipates gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by as much as 1.5% from Q2 2022 to Q1 2023 due to the housing downturn. Falling home prices should likewise impact residential investment and consumer spending.

Investment alternative

The unstable real estate market has caused Canadians looking for investment properties to rethink their options. The risk of buying today is that prices could fall some more. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) aren’t immune to market volatility, but the asset class remains a viable alternative to direct ownership. One of the advantages is that you can buy and sell your investment as often as you’d like.

A noteworthy prospect is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) or CAPREIT. This $7.78 billion REIT portfolio consists of over 60,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes, and manufactured housing community sites in Canada and the Netherlands. This provides excellent diversification in terms of property types and regions. Plus, the REIT is continuously expanding its portfolio and increasing value for investors.

Thus far, in 2022, the operating and financial results have been strong. In the first half of 2022, net operating income (NOI) increased 7% to $319.26 million versus the same period in 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the overall portfolio occupancy is 98.2%. Mark Kenney, CAPREIT’s President and CEO, said, “Our growth continued in the second quarter, driven by increased occupancies and higher average monthly rents.”

Prospective investors only shell out $44.56 per share to receive a decent 3.25% monthly dividend.

Supply and demand imbalance

According to TD’s report, as long as the economic downturn is shallow, home prices will probably retain some of the pandemic-era gains. I expect homebuyers to return if the supply and demand imbalance improves and the Feds achieve their inflation target range sooner rather than later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Want to Buy Safe Dividend Stocks? Here’s a List of the Best to Consider

| Daniel Da Costa

With a highly uncertain investing environment, it's crucial to ensure that any dividend stocks you buy today are both reliable…

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks in a Wobbly Market

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank is just one of three safe, predictable, and resilient stocks to buy that drive shareholder value in any…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap in September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer insane value given their growth and profit, so I would buy in bulk this month!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their cheap valuations and high dividend yields, these three monthly paying dividend stocks would be excellent buys.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn $295 Each Month With 3 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to earn low-risk, monthly dividends, these three stocks look like attractive bargains for long-term dividend investors.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

This 1 Highly Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s one of the most undervalued dividend stocks to buy in Canada right now.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Retirement? Create Life-Long Passive Income Worth Thousands Each Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By keeping your investing strategy simple, you can certainly create an enormous portfolio and annual dividends that will see you…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? Make Friends With the 5 Best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Sneha Nahata

If you love passive income, it’s important that you lap up these Canadian Dividend Aristocrats now.

Read more »