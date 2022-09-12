Home » Investing » 5 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

5 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

These five TSX stocks are all solidly beating the market, but should you buy every single one of them?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Let’s do a round up, shall we? Today, I’m going to cover five TSX stocks that are actually beating the market right now, and that’s saying something. The TSX today remains down by 6% year to date and 9.5% since mid-April. While the TSX is now climbing back up (it’s now up by 9% since July 14), there are other TSX stocks climbing even higher.

These are the ones I’d focus on.

Energy stocks

When it comes to energy stocks, there has been a solid recovery this year. Oil and gas prices are climbing, and this has led to energy stocks doing quite well among TSX stocks.

Some examples are Tourmaline Oil and Canadian Natural Resources. These companies are up by 26% and 23%, respectively, since July 14. Furthermore, Tourmaline stock is up by 114%, with CNQ stock up 43% year to date! This comes from a strong growth strategy for both companies, including acquisitions. That is why I would consider them above the other energy TSX stocks.

But then there’s also clean energy stocks like Northland Power that are doing well, too. This company should be on your radar, with shares up 21% year to date and 14% since the drop on July 14. As the company heads towards more deals and acquisitions in the clean energy sector, I would consider buying the stock.

Consumer products

I’ll cover two TSX stocks here — both for very different reasons. First, there’s Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR), which has had quite a year for its investors. It soared to all-time highs with sanctions against potash in Russia then dropped during the market correction. But now it’s a great buy yet again.

Nutrien stock is one of the TSX stocks that is growing through both acquisitions and organic growth. It’s buying up company after company to consolidate the fractured crop nutrient sector. Meanwhile, it’s growing its e-commerce business as well — all while making more deals with countries no longer using Russian products. And trading at 7.29 times earnings with shares up 24% since the fall, it’s a great buy today.

Then there’s Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which is always an excellent buy to fight back inflation. Dollarama stock manages to do well during downturns, as consumers look to cheaper products. But Dollarama stock has also upped its game, providing its always cheap products mixed with some higher-value ones. And with more same-store sales and growth, it’s a great buy with shares up by a steady 24% year to date.

Foolish takeaway

These are the top five TSX stocks I would consider right now that offer market-beating growth. But if I’m choosing two for long-term investing, it has to be Northland Power and Nutrien stock. Both these companies are set up for long-term growth far beyond today’s market downturn. Meanwhile, the other three may give investors a correction they didn’t bargain for.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks have had strong momentum in the last three months, but how long can it last, and…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top TSX stocks like Capital Power Inc. (TSX:CPX) have the potential to significantly bolster your portfolio in the 2020s.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX tech stocks with some pretty impressive growth potential in this beaten-down market environment right now

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Investing

Where to Invest $1,000 for the Next 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

With several headwinds impacting both the stock market and economy these days, here's where to find the best long-term investments.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Want a TFSA that Yields 5%? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to build a tax-free passive income stream in your TFSA, here are some of the top dividend…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

How to Retire Early With $24K in Annual Dividends and $1.7 Million in Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can put aside cash and leave it alone, then you can turn that cash into soaring income for…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

1 of the Safest Canadian Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Own Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite the broader market weakness, this safe Canadian dividend stock currently trades with more than 40% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Why It’s Smart to Get Started Investing With Little Money

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) is one low risk, dividend stock to consider buying with your first $1,000.

Read more »