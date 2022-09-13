Home » Investing » Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) vs. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Which Is Better?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) vs. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Which Is Better?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the King of e-commerce, but could Chinese competitor Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) steal its crown?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
shopping online, e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a legendary stock. After crashing 90% in the 2001/2001 bear market, it went on to rise 40,000%, making many investors wealthy in the process. The company is best known for its popular online store, which sells almost everything a person could want. It also has a cloud service company called Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has been driving an ever-growing share of the company’s total profit.

In a recent article, I’d noted that Amazon Web Services alone is arguably enough to justify an investment in Amazon. The segment is growing at 37% annually and is the most consistently profitable of Amazon’s businesses. However, Amazon stock has one glaring downside: it’s expensive. At today’s prices, AMZN trades at 118 times earnings, which means it would take 118 years of last year’s profit to fully pay off investors. On top of that, its sales are only growing 9%, so it’s not the type of ultra-fast grower that usually trades at a high earnings multiple.

It’s for this reason that many people have gotten interested in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock. It’s a Chinese e-commerce company that’s similar to Amazon, only way cheaper. At today’s prices, BABA trades at just 12.5 times adjusted earnings (meaning profit minus unusual non-recurring costs). It’s far cheaper than Amazon, yet its growth is comparable. The question is, which stock is a better buy?

Valuation

When it comes to valuation, there is no contest: Alibaba is far cheaper than Amazon.

Alibaba today trades at 12.5 times earnings vs. 118 for Amazon. Additionally, Alibaba trades at 11.4 times cash flow and 1.5 times book value (i.e., assets minus liabilities). The same multiples for Amazon are 38 and 10.3, respectively. There’s no question: Alibaba is the better “value” stock. But is there some factor that could make Amazon more valuable than Alibaba, despite its high price tag?

Growth

Often, an expensive stock is thought of as “worth the price” if it has high growth and profit margins. High growth means that the company is becoming bigger over time. High margins mean that the company passes on profit to shareholders. Alibaba beats Amazon on both scores.

Over the last 12 months, Alibaba has grown its sales at 10.8%, while Amazon has grown them at 9.6%. Meanwhile, Alibaba’s 4.5% profit margin beats Amazon’s 2.6% margin. So, growth and profitability don’t explain Amazon’s premium to Alibaba.

Risks

Having explored Amazon and Alibaba’s valuations, growth, and profitability, we can now look at risk factors. It’s here that we finally start finding things that justify Amazon’s premium price tag.

Alibaba faces a lot more political risk than Amazon does. In 2021, China cracked down on its own tech companies, fining Alibaba $2.8 billion and forcing it to accept competitors’ payment apps. Today, it is at risk of being removed from the New York Stock Exchange, because U.S. regulators suspect it doesn’t adhere to U.S. accounting standards.

Amazon is not exposed to any of these risks, so that justifies some kind of premium. In my opinion, the premium is too high, which is why I hold BABA and not AMZN. However, the risks are certainly greater in the case of the former.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

More on Tech Stocks

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 14 Satellite Feature Benefits MDA (TSX:MDA)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 14 satellite emergency features are powered by units manufactured by MDA (TSX:MDA).

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

TSX Tech Giants Rise More Than 7%: Start of an Epic Comeback?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite recent gains, growth investors should manage their expectations about Canadian tech giants making an epic comeback, because challenging macroeconomic…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

3 Promising U.S. Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Lower priced U.S. tech stocks such as Palantir and Chewy can generate market beating gains for investors in 2022 and…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX tech stocks with some pretty impressive growth potential in this beaten-down market environment right now

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Enghouse Systems Stock a Buy After its Q3 Earnings Event?

| Jitendra Parashar

After last week’s selloff, ENGH stock now trades with about 39% year-to-date losses.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 3 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks may be down now, but these three will be the first to soar after we get through this…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Is the Crypto Winter Over as Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Surges Above $21,000?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market observers say the crypto winter may not be over despite the industry-wide rally last week, because prices remain vulnerable…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Popped 15% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent rally, SHOP stock is still down 74% on a year-to-date basis.

Read more »