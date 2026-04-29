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Why Your TFSA – Not Your RRSP – Should Be Doing the Heavy Lifting

The TFSA’s real superpower is tax-free compounding, and it gets even stronger when you pair it with a proven long-term winner like Constellation Software.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA doesn’t give a deduction, but growth and withdrawals stay tax-free and contribution room comes back next year.
  • RRSPs can be great for high earners, but withdrawals are taxable and can create future tax surprises.
  • Constellation Software is a classic TFSA compounder, growing cash flow through disciplined acquisitions, even at a premium valuation.
9 stocks we like better than Constellation Software

A lot of Canadians still reach for the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) first, and the reason makes sense. The upfront tax deduction feels good, especially in high-income years. That’s why the RRSP has been sold for decades as the default retirement tool. You put money in, lower your taxable income now, and deal with taxes later. That pitch works, but also keeps many investors focused on the short-term tax break instead of the long-term flexibility that can matter even more.

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Source: Getty Images

Why the TFSA

That is where the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) starts to look stronger. A TFSA doesn’t give you a deduction today, but your investments grow tax-free, and withdrawals also come out tax-free. The account can become far more powerful over time, especially if you use it for strong long-term compounders instead of cash that just sits there. The CRA also makes it clear that when you withdraw from a TFSA, that amount gets added back to your room on January 1 of the following year. In short, it gives you room to breathe.

The RRSP is still useful, but can be clunkier than people admit. RRSP contributions reduce your tax bill now, yet withdrawals usually get taxed later, and financial institutions withhold tax when money comes out. That can work beautifully if your income is much lower in retirement. However, many people want access, optionality, and fewer tax surprises. A TFSA fits that better, especially for people building wealth, wanting flexibility before retirement, or trying to avoid piling extra taxable income on top of future benefits and pension income.

That’s also why the TFSA should often do the heavy lifting with growth stocks. If you own a stock that can multiply over time, the TFSA lets all of that upside stay yours. No tax on the gains, or on the withdrawals. The RRSP still has a role, especially for high earners, but the TFSA often wins when you want control, simplicity, and tax-free compounding to carry the bigger load.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is the kind of stock you want in a TFSA as it has spent years doing the hard work of compounding capital. The company buys niche software businesses, keeps them operating with a long-term mindset, and then repeats the process again and again. It’s a simple idea, but the execution has been exceptional. Over the last year, the story stayed active, with ongoing acquisitions and another management milestone as the company prepared to report first-quarter 2026 results in May.

The latest full-year numbers show why investors still pay attention. For 2025, Constellation reported revenue of $11.6 billion, up 15% from 2024. Free cash flow available to shareholders rose 14% to $1.7 billion, and cash flows from operations climbed 24% to $2.7 billion. Those strong numbers show that the acquisition machine still has plenty of life. The stock isn’t cheap, though. It recently showed a market cap around $51.7 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 74.

Recent news also shows that Constellation has not slowed down. Its Vela and Perseus operating groups kept making deals, and Lumine, one of its spinout-related platforms, announced a move to acquire Synchronoss. That steady deal flow matters because Constellation’s future still depends on disciplined capital allocation. If it keeps finding good businesses at sensible prices, it can keep compounding. The risk is clear too, though. When a stock trades at a premium, even good results can disappoint impatient investors. Still, if your TFSA is supposed to do the heavy lifting, Constellation looks like the kind of stock that can justify the job.

Bottom line

The RRSP still deserves a seat at the table, but it shouldn’t always be the star. For many Canadians, the TFSA offers better flexibility, cleaner withdrawals, and more powerful long-term upside. Pair that account with a durable compounder like Constellation Software, and you give yourself a better shot at building real wealth. And without handing a slice of the gains back later. That’s a pretty good reason to let the TFSA carry more of the load.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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