Home » Investing » Got $10,000? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $10,000? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Even in volatile market conditions, there’s always attractive stocks to buy on the TSX. Here are my three top picks that are relatively sheltered from rising inflation and interest rates.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has been battered in 2022. This has provided investors with many opportunities. But it’s also given us cause for concern, as rampant inflation drives the market down. Add in rising interest rates, and we may be in for rough times ahead. Are there any solid picks on the TSX right now?

The answer is a resounding yes! There’s always an attractive buy somewhere on the TSX. Here are three of my top picks.

AltaGas: buy this TSX stock for its booming natural gas export business

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA) is an $8.2 billion North American energy infrastructure company. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is derived from two major segments, the utilities and midstream segments, both of which are benefitting from inflation.

Half of AltaGas’ EBITDA comes from its utilities segment. It’s highly regulated, therefore, its earnings are stable and predictable. The other half of the company’s EBITDA comes from its midstream segment. This segment owns the infrastructure that’s required to export Canadian natural gas and its by-products globally. This business is booming.

Altagas stock

To illustrate the strength of AltaGas’ business, let’s look at its most recent quarterly results. EBITDA increased 7% and free funds from operations increased 8%. This quarter, the utilities segment was the main driver of growth. EBITDA in this segment increased 17% as a result of rate increases and new customers.

AltaGas’ midstream segment has also been very profitable in the last few years. It’s booming because of Asian demand for liquified petroleum gas. In the last three years, volumes have increased from zero to over 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). In the latest quarter, volumes increased 27% to a record 111,000bpd.

Tourmaline: the largest natural gas producer in Canada

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) is a Canadian mid-tier natural gas producer. It’s also the largest natural gas producer in Canada. Natural gas prices have been on an upswing for the better part of the last two years. In fact, they’ve risen more than 255% to over $8. This has taken natural gas producers like Tourmaline to a new level as they benefit from inflation.

inflation

Record cash flows and higher dividend payments have characterized Tourmaline’s results. Last quarter, Tourmaline reported operating cash flow of $1.35 billion, 137% higher versus last year. But the good news doesn’t stop here. The North American natural gas industry is finally opening up to global demand. This is possible due to export infrastructure, like that belonging to AltaGas.

Tourmaline has taken steps to benefit from expanding infrastructure and the soaring global demand for natural gas. For example, the company has a liquified natural gas (LNG) deal with the biggest LNG exporter in the U.S. This provides it with access to the Gulf Coast LNG export market. The deal gives Tourmaline exposure to JKM prices (the Northeast Asian LNG price), which remain very high (over $14).

WELL Health Technologies: this stock is a bargain

The last stock to buy right now is WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL), an omni-channel digital health company. This stock differs quite a bit from the others I’m recommending. It was a high-flyer during the pandemic, but it has fallen hard since. Therein lies the opportunity: while the stock is 55% lower compared to one year ago, cash flows are soaring.

best stocks to buy right now

For example, in its latest quarter, WELL Health posted record revenue and cash flow. Revenue increased almost 130% to $140 million. Even more impressively, operating cash flow increased 450% to $33 million. These results illustrate the strong demand for digital health services. The drive to digitize the health care sector is a long time coming and it’s not going away anytime soon. WELL Health benefits from its leadership position in the industry, so I see good things ahead for this stock.

The Foolish takeaway

The TSX has fallen 7.4% in 2022, with many experts predicting more downside. The three TSX stocks that I think you should buy right now are relatively sheltered from this volatility and high inflation due to their strong fundamentals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of AltaGas, Tourmaline, and WELL Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Screaming Buy After Tuesday’s Inflation Report

| Joey Frenette

Shopify stock looks oversold after yet another huge down day for the broader market.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Forget the P/E Ratio: This is What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The P/E ratio is certainly beneficial, but not when it comes to covering your debts. That's why you definitely should…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

How Rising Interest Rates, Inflation, and Recession Impact Stocks  

| Puja Tayal

This year is not lucky for stocks due to rising interest rates, inflation, and a looming recession. How can you…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Down 75%, This 1 No-Brainer Canadian Stock Could Make Beginners Millionaires

| Jitendra Parashar

This one Canadian stock could make even beginners millionaires in the long run if they don’t miss the opportunity to…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

If you've got $2,000 to invest right now, here are two very smart TSX stocks to consider loading up on…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Stocks for Beginners

Retire Young: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Canadians that are saving for retirement should have these three TSX stocks at the top of their watch lists right…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Building a Stock Portfolio? Start With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to build your first stock portfolio and are unsure of which stocks to add? Here are three…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Beasts with Over 7% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can earn generous passive income every month from three dividend beasts whose yields are over 7%.

Read more »