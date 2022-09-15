Home » Investing » 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Given their high-growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three growth stocks look attractive to long-term investors.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

The U.S. consumer price index rose 8.3% in August against analysts’ expectations of 8.1%. With prices continuing to rise, the Federal Reserve could adopt more stringent monetary policies to bring inflation down. Amid rising interest rates, growth stocks will continue to be under pressure in the near term. However, if you are a long-term investor, you can go long on the following three quality growth stocks, available at attractive levels.

Nuvei

Digital transactions accelerated during the pandemic driven by e-commerce growth. Meanwhile, the sector could continue to grow, given the increased internet and mobile penetration. Analysts project the global digital payment market to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of over 20% through 2030. Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is well-positioned to capture that growth. The digital payments processor operates in more than 200 markets while supporting 150 currencies and 570 alternative payment methods (APM).

Amid the recent correction, the company has lost over 75% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. At the same time, its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple has declined to 16.9, lower than its historical average. Despite the challenging environment, Nuvei has continued to post solid quarterly earnings and reiterated its medium-to-long-term guidance. Its expanding APM portfolio, development of innovative products, and geographical expansion could continue to drive its growth.

Meanwhile, Nuvei’s management expects its total payment processing volumes and revenue to grow at 30% per annum in the near term. Under this scenario, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin could cross 50% in the long run. As e-commerce giant Shopify forecasts global e-commerce sales to grow 35% to $7.4 billion by 2025 to equal 23.6% of retail sales, Nuvei looks like an excellent long-term bet.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) would be another astute addition to your long-term portfolio, given its exposure to high-growth markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity. The company has a strong presence in the automotive sector, with its QNX platform running in 215 million vehicles. Besides, 24 of the 25 top electric vehicle manufacturers have adopted the company’s platform.

Blackberry is also working on improving its IVY platform, which would allow auto manufacturers to access vehicle sensor data securely, and deliver the required services to enhance the driver experience. The company could also benefit from the growing spending on cybersecurity solutions. Meanwhile, BlackBerry’s management expects its revenue to grow at a CAGR of 13% through fiscal 2027. Its gross profits could also expand at an average of 100 basis points per year. Also, the management expects to near breakeven in fiscal 2024 while delivering positive cashflows and EPS (earnings per share) in fiscal 2025.

Despite these growth prospects, BlackBerry is trading at a 49% discount from its 52-week high, thus making it an enticing buy.

goeasy

Given its solid track record (double-digit revenue and EPS growth for the last 20 years) and an attractive NTM price-to-earnings of 9.4, goeasy (TSX:GSY) would be my final pick. The low-barrier issuer of personal, home, and other loans is sharpening its credit analysis by using more data and advanced modeling techniques. It is also shifting toward secured lending. The percentage of secured loans in its receivable mix has increased from 1.4% in 2017 to 32.8% in 2021. Also encouraging, the company’s net charge-off rate has declined from 13.6% in 2017 to 9.3%.

Meanwhile, goeasy is focusing on expanding its footprint, adding new customers, and strengthening its digital channels to drive growth. Management hopes to grow its loan portfolio by 65% to reach $4 billion by 2024, growing its top and bottom line. The easy lender has rewarded its shareholders by raising dividends for the last eight years, with its yield currently at 2.92%.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Growth Stocks (Under $30) That Could Double in 2 to 3 Years

| Sneha Nahata

When the economic environment improves, these two growth stocks could rebound strongly and deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: A Screaming Buy After Tuesday’s Inflation Report

| Joey Frenette

Shopify stock looks oversold after yet another huge down day for the broader market.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA holders can consider adding blue-chip stocks such as Apple and Bank of America to their portfolios in 2022.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy as Markets Look to Rebound

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth initiatives, favourable market conditions, and attractive valuations, these two stocks could be excellent buys amid renewed investor…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

These Growth Stocks Could Easily Double by 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When this market downturn is over, these three growth stocks should come out absolutely swinging!

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 14 Satellite Feature Benefits MDA (TSX:MDA)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 14 satellite emergency features are powered by units manufactured by MDA (TSX:MDA).

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

TSX Tech Giants Rise More Than 7%: Start of an Epic Comeback?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite recent gains, growth investors should manage their expectations about Canadian tech giants making an epic comeback, because challenging macroeconomic…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) vs. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Which Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the King of e-commerce, but could Chinese competitor Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) steal its crown?

Read more »