Home » Investing » Top 2 Dividend Stocks for Winter 2022

Top 2 Dividend Stocks for Winter 2022

Dividend stocks like Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) are ideal for winter 2022.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

Winter is nearly here, and the weather isn’t the only thing that’s cooling down. Economic activity is rapidly decelerating, as the central bank raises interest rates. Experts expect a recession in the near future. 

Meanwhile, I believe consumers and households are already under pressure. This pressure could be fully reflected in winter when energy demand and holiday shopping soars. With that in mind, here are the top two dividend stocks that should be on your radar for winter 2022. 

Slate Grocery REIT

Inflation is at a multi-decade high. Prices for consumer goods rose 7.6% in July over the previous year. That pace is far higher than wage growth or capital appreciation. Put simply, families are squeezed. 

This means households may have to pull back on discretionary spending. I expect fewer clothes, plane tickets, and cosmetics to be purchased this Christmas. However, families cannot avoid their weekly groceries. That’s why essential businesses such as Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) are better positioned. 

Slate owns grocery store properties across the United States. Most of its portfolio is anchored by low-cost essential retailers like Krogers and Walmart. That means its rental income and cash flow are secured despite economic conditions. 

Slate Grocery stock trades at just 92% of book value. It also offers an attractive 7.9% dividend yield. If you’re looking for a safe haven in 2022, this reliable dividend stock should certainly be on your watch list. 

Tourmaline

Energy is another unavoidable expense. Crude oil demand might drop if people commute less during the winter, but natural gas for heating is absolutely essential. In winter 2022, Canadian natural gas is also likely to be exported to Europe to help them deal with their energy crisis. 

This puts energy producers like Tourmaline (TSX:TOU) in a favourable position. The company is Canada’s largest natural gas producer and the fourth-largest midstream gas processor. Surging gas prices have added tremendous value to Tourmaline’s bottom line. 

The company expects to generate $3.6 billion in free cash flow for 2022. Meanwhile, its market value is just $27.7 billion. In other words, Tourmaline trades at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 7.7. 

Tourmaline’s excess cash flow is also likely to find its way back to shareholders. The stock currently offers a 1% dividend yield, but management expects to deliver special dividends that could push the total yield up to 8% this year. 

For the next six years, management expects gas production to steadily expand at an annual rate of 6%. If these targets are met Tourmaline could deliver substantial dividend growth by 2028. 

Europe’s energy crisis is likely to keep natural gas prices afloat throughout winter 2022. The persistent energy crisis coupled with Tourmaline’s excellent management makes this an ideal opportunity for dividend investors. Keep an eye on this stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Walmart Inc.

More on Investing

sale discount best price
Investing

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, even when it takes a dip. Here are three fantastic deals right now to…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding 6% to Buy Now for a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices right now for portfolios focused on passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock shares are up 11% this week, with news causing them to climb even further. Now could…

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

This Little-Known TSX Stock Has Huge Upside Potential

| Joey Frenette

Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) is a wonderful mid-cap that's too cheap right here.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $16 Per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding the right passive-income stock can set you up for a lifetime of income. But it can also pay you…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

2 of the Best Value Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2030

| Daniel Da Costa

These two high-quality stocks offer tonnes of value but also growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices for portfolios focused on total returns.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Growth Stocks (Under $30) That Could Double in 2 to 3 Years

| Sneha Nahata

When the economic environment improves, these two growth stocks could rebound strongly and deliver stellar returns.

Read more »