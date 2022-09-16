Home » Investing » 3 Metal Commodity Stocks You Can Buy at a Massive Discount

3 Metal Commodity Stocks You Can Buy at a Massive Discount

Even though each metal market is different, the stocks representing three major metal commodities are simultaneously discounted right now.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Metals

Image source: Getty Images

Each metal commodity has its unique market. Some of them, like the batteries, may rise and fall together. But others, like precious and base metals, may have different rise and fall patterns. Still, there are times when you can buy various metal commodities, or, more accurately, their stocks, at a similarly discounted price. And three such metal commodity stocks should be on your radar right now.

If you buy them now and wait for the broad market or the demand for the specific commodity to push the stocks up, you can make a neat profit.

A lithium stock

While it’s not traded on the commodities market, lithium has become one of the most coveted metals in the last few years, thanks to the rising demand for batteries. This makes lithium stocks like American Lithium (TSXV:LI) a wise choice, especially in its current heavily discounted state. The stock is trading at a 58% discount from its 2021 peak.

The stock has been going through a cyclical motion since it peaked in the post-pandemic market (July 2020). It has spiked twice since then, offering returns of around 280%. If there is a similar spike in the future, you might generate significant returns in a relatively short amount of time if you buy the stock now. It can double your capital just by reaching its 2021 peak price again.

A gold stock

Gold stocks are going through a rough phase right now, and few companies reflect the decimated state of gold stocks as strongly as Vancouver-based Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX). It’s trading at a 60% discount from its yearly peak and a 73% discount from its 2020 peak. And its trajectory is still downwards, so you may see an even bigger discount tag in the future.

Gold mining stocks are more vulnerable to price changes in the precious metal (compared to royalty stocks), so you may consider keeping an eye on gold prices as well, as they may offer insights regarding Equinox’s recovery potential.

But it can offer amazing returns if the stock turns it around and gets on the bullish train. The stock rose roughly 100% in 2019, which shows that it may have the potential to grow in a typical, bullish market. It’s currently trading at $4.45, peaking at around $17 per share. So, in its next growth spurt, even if it misses the top mark by a couple of dollars, you may still experience 300% growth if you buy now.

An iron ore stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) stock is a smart buy — not just because of its massive 40% discount from the yearly peak but of how this discount reflects in the yield.

This iron ore royalty company is currently offering one of the highest yields on the TSX — 12%. At this rate, the stock is capable of returning all the capital you invest in the company in less than a decade through dividends alone.

The stock also offers capital-appreciation potential, especially in a steady market. So, if you buy now when it’s both a discounted and undervalued stock, you may get the best of both worlds. But it’s important to keep the high degree of volatility when it comes to dividend payouts in mind.

Foolish takeaway

The three heavily discounted metal stocks can be profitable commodity exposures at their current prices. It’s difficult to predict when they will recover, but if you can hold out for long enough, you may experience inflated gains, thanks to the current discounted prices and valuations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want dividend stocks that last a lifetime, these are the only three you'll ever need.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks For An Income-Producing Portfolio

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for stocks that can generate steady passive income in your TFSA, there are many factors to consider.…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stocks is providing great dividend-growth guidance in any uncertain economic environment.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have time to wait, then an investment of just $1,000 could turn into an enormous portfolio with these…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

5% Low-Risk Yield! Lap Up These 3 Dividend-Paying TSX Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

Earn reliable dividend yield of over 5% with this low-risk TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Policy Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points: What Will it Do to Real Estate?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The most recent 75 basis points rate hike will have four serious repercussions for Canada’s real estate market.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding 6% to Buy Now for a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices right now for portfolios focused on passive…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $16 Per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding the right passive-income stock can set you up for a lifetime of income. But it can also pay you…

Read more »