Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

3 Top TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are a worthwhile addition to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite monetary tightening initiatives by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% in August against analysts’ expectations of 8.1%. With prices continuing to rise, investors are worried that the Central Bank could further tighten its policies. The concern that these conservative policies could hurt global growth has increased the volatility in the equity markets. So, in this volatile environment, adding the following three low-volatility stocks to your tax-free savings account (TFSA) could be prudent.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) operates a diversified regulated portfolio of 10 utility businesses across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, serving around 3.4 million customers. Supported by these stable businesses, the company has delivered an average total shareholders’ return of over 13% for the previous 20 years, thus outperforming the broader equity markets. Besides, the company has an excellent track record of rewarding its shareholders with consistent dividend hikes. It has increased its dividends uninterruptedly for the last 48 years, with its yield currently standing at a healthy 3.8%.

Further, Fortis is continuing with its $20 billion capital program, which would grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6% through 2026. The expansion of the rate base could drive its revenue and cash flow, thus allowing the company to maintain its dividend growth. Meanwhile, management hopes to increase its dividend annually at an average of 6% through 2025. FTS trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 19.4, making it an attractively priced buy. 

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) is a waste management company that collects, transfers, and disposes of non-hazardous solid wastes. It owns or operates several landfills, with an average remaining landfill life of 29 years. The company primarily operates in exclusive and secondary or rural markets, where it faces less competition and enjoys higher margins.

Further, the company makes strategic acquisitions across North America to strengthen its market share and expand its footprint. This year, the company has acquired assets that could raise its annualized revenue by US$470 million. Meanwhile, the company also services exploration and production companies. So, the growth in energy demand and subsequent exploration and production activities could benefit Waste Connections.

The company has delivered positive total shareholders’ returns for 18 consecutive years, thanks to its solid underlying business. Considering the essential nature of its business and solid track record, I believe Waste Connections would be an ideal addition to your TFSA portfolio in this volatile environment.

Telus

With telecommunication becoming a basic necessity in this digitally connected world, Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) would be my final pick. Amid digitization and growth in remote working, learning, and shopping, the demand for fast and reliable internet services is rising, thus expanding the addressable market for the company. To strengthen its position in the growing market, the company has accelerated its capital expenditures to enhance its 5G and broadband infrastructure.

By the end of June, Telus’ 5G services covered 78% of Canadians while serving 2.8 million premises with its PureFibre network. These initiatives have expanded its customer base, with the company adding 247,000 connections in the second quarter alone. Additionally, the company earns substantial revenue from recurring sources, such as subscriptions. So, it enjoys stable and predictable cash flows irrespective of the economic outlook.

Further, Telus’ tech-oriented verticals TELUS International, TELUS Health, and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods are growing at a healthier rate, making this stock another attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Top TSX Stocks

top canadian tsx stocks to buy in september 2022
Top TSX Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks Outsmarting the Broader Markets This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian stocks are beating US stocks. Could these winning TSX stocks keep outperforming?

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I will “Never” Sell

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great opportunities for investors to buy and hold. Here are three TSX stocks that I…

Read more »

top canadian tsx stocks to buy in september 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in September 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Top TSX Stocks

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks have impressive track records, and more importantly, tonnes of future growth potential.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Top TSX Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the best TSX stocks you can buy with such reliable business operations that you can plan…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Top TSX Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you stuck on which stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three favourite TSX stocks right now!

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 3 Top Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks including Enbridge and TD Bank are attractive bets for long-term investors due to their solid fundamentals.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Top TSX Stocks

This Value Stock is Outperforming Amid Inflation

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock has done incredibly well amid inflation, and has the ability to continue thriving ahead of a recession.

Read more »