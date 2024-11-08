Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

There are plenty of great stocks on the market. Here’s a look at my favourite stocks to own for growth and income investors alike.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

There are plenty of great stocks on the market for investors to buy. Some of these are growth-focused, whereas others are superb income picks. What these have in common is that they are some of my favourite stocks to buy right now.

Here’s a look at five of those favourite stocks to buy and why they belong in your portfolio.

Pick #1- The defensive titan with a stable income

There are few, if any long-term stocks that can offer stable long-term growth and a reliable income stream like Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utilities in North America with operations across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Why is Fortis one of my favourite stocks? There are two key reasons.

First, utilities are incredibly defensive investments thanks to their highly lucrative business model. That model provides a recurring, stable revenue stream that leaves ample room for growth and income.

The second reason comes down to income. Fortis pays out a handsome quarterly dividend with a yield of 4% and has provided annual upticks without fail for over half a century. This makes it a great buy-and-forget pick for any portfolio, and one of my favourite stocks.

Pick #2- The bank with two centuries of dividends

Canada’s big banks are great long-term investments, and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a great addition to any portfolio. BMO is the oldest of the big banks and has been paying out juicy dividends for nearly two centuries.

The bank is also a strong growth pick, with acquisitions in the U.S. over the past few years beginning to show significant long-term potential.

Throw in the more conservative, more-regulated nature of Canada’s big banks, and you have a recipe for stable growth, growing dividends and a great fit for any portfolio.

#3- A convenience store as one of my favourite stocks?

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet. The company’s acquisition-focused nature, coupled with its increasingly necessary, yet convenient business model, makes it one of the favourite stocks to own.

In fact, the company has developed a unique knack for identifying long-term value in the M&A space. Couche Tard has used that to not only expand its footprint to new markets but also as a springboard revamp and refresh its line of retail products.

That’s part of the reason why the stock is up nearly 20% over the trailing two years.

#4 – The e-commerce titan for long-term growth

Another superb growth stock to mention is Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Shopify’s market-changing business has provided an avenue for millions of online businesses to quickly setup an online storefront.

Today Shopify is more than an e-commerce storefront. The company has bolted on more functionality over the years, providing everything from fulfillment and support to analytics and social media. In short, it’s a one-stop platform for any business looking to setup or expand its online e-commerce presence.

More importantly, the company is set to continue its incredible growth story, which makes it one of the favourite stocks to buy right now.

#5 – Another high-income pick

Most Canadians know Enbridge (TSX:ENB), but few know just how lucrative the energy infrastructure behemoth is.

Enbridge is best known for its pipeline business, and that segment generates the bulk of Enbridge’s earnings. Beyond that, Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy operation and one of the largest natural gas utilities on the continent.

Collectively, these defensive segments provide ample revenue for the company to invest in growth and payout one of the best dividends on the market.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge boasts a tasty 6.4% yield, making it one of the highest yields on the market, and one of my favourite stocks to own.

My favourite stocks are in. Where are yours?

The above stocks are some of the best long-term options on the market. They also provide ample growth and income-earning opportunities for both new and seasoned investors.

In my opinion, one or all of these stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of dividend stocks to buy. Here's a look at two options that cater to both growth…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here are 3 reasons to buy Enbridge today for lasting growth and income.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a great long-term stock with defensive appeal and a tasty dividend yield? Fortis(TSX:FTS) has all that and more.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two shining stars among the top TSX stocks of 2024. Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and one glittering gold stock…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Have Created Millionaires, and May Continue to Do so

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Unlock the secrets of millionaire-maker stocks and start building your fortune today. goeasy (TSX:GSY) and another TSX stock remain great…

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat
Top TSX Stocks

5 Top Stocks to Buy in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

Here are five hand-picked stocks the team at Motley Fool Canada thinks are particularly smart investments this month.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Top TSX Stocks

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some "forever" stocks? Consider these for growth potential and their dividends.

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio? Here's a trio that can provide growth and…

Read more »