Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Here are two of the best stocks on the TSX that can help drive the growth of your portfolio for years to come.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Often, when Canadians have cash that they’re interested in investing, the focus is on looking for TSX stocks to buy that can gain value immediately. However, doing so is not only extremely difficult, but it can result in investors making poor investment decisions.

When you buy a stock for the long haul, it doesn’t matter where its share price goes in the next week, month, or even year. Plus, there is much more opportunity for gains when you can buy stocks that will grow rapidly and consistently for many years to come.

For example, a stock like Brookfield Asset Management has earned investors a total return of 836% since 2010. And going back to 2000, that total return is upwards of 4,800%

Alimentation Couche-Tard is another unbelievable stock that has grown rapidly and consistently for years. Over the last 20 years, investors in Couche-Tard have earned a total return of more than 3,200%.

And there are plenty of other Canadian stocks that have earned returns just like these. However, in order to make returns that are this significant and do so consistently, it’s paramount to buy TSX stocks that you can hold for the long haul.

If you’re looking for the top TSX stocks to buy now, here are two that could grow your portfolio for years to come.

One of the best TSX energy stocks to buy

Energy is always an industry you’ll want exposure to due to its importance to the global economy, the fact that the industry is consistently growing each year, and the significant tailwinds that it’s seeing today.

And while there are tonnes of different energy stocks to consider, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is one that could grow your portfolio considerably over the next decade.

First off, the stock returns investors tonnes of passive income. This is crucial, because it helps to lower the risk of investment, plus it also allows investors to reinvest in more Freehold shares or compound that capital elsewhere in new opportunities.

And because Freehold’s yield is currently upwards of 7.3% and could continue to be increased in the near term, the passive income it provides can grow your portfolio significantly.

Plus, Freehold has significant growth potential. While its dividend yields over 7% and the stock provides attractive passive income, it’s also paying out less than 60% of its free cash flow this year, leaving tonnes of capital to invest in growth.

And lately, these investments have included land south of the border, which helps to diversify Freehold’s portfolio. It also allows Freehold to gain exposure to regions with even more organic growth potential.

Therefore, if you’re looking for top TSX stocks that you can buy and hold for years to come, Freehold Royalties is one of the best to consider in the energy sector.

A top Canadian REIT

Real estate is another excellent industry where you can find long-term investments, particularly rapid-growth stocks that you can own for decades. And right now, given its growth potential in the short and long term as well as the significant bargain that it offers, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN)(NYSE:GRP.U) is one of the best TSX stocks to buy now.

Granite REIT owns industrial properties all over North America as well as parts of Europe. These are assets and properties that are seeing a significant increase in demand in recent years, which has created a tonne of growth potential for Granite.

In addition, over the years, the stock has done an incredible job of executing and keeping its occupancy rates sky high.

So, the fact that all this increased demand is sending rental rates through the roof as leases expire gives Granite a tonne of growth potential in the short term. In addition, the REIT also has properties in development or under construction that should add even more growth potential down the road.

And considering that Granite now trades almost 30% off its high, this is an excellent opportunity for investors to gain exposure to one of the best and most defensive growth stocks on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD., and GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dogecoin is a speculative investment
Investing

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stock Pick to Buy for a Comeback

| Joey Frenette

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) stock looks way too cheap to ignore, given its recession resilience.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: The 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Want tax-free passive income? Leverage your TFSA to make steady and tax-free passive income for decades with these utility, banking,…

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 3 Top Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you're new to investing or have been buying stocks for a while, here are three top Canadian stocks everyone…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks (With +4% Yields) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It’s easier than ever to build a dependable stream of passive income. Here are three high-yielding dividend stocks to put…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

3 Steady TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the most defensive TSX stocks to buy for your portfolio in the current market environment.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Why Is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Underperforming its Peers This Quarter?

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a cheap growth stock to buy for the long term, LSPD stock could be worth considering…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Still Climbing in September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada stock (TSX:AC) and these two others have climbed above 10% in the last month. So what's driving these…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Canadian Value Investors: 3 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks

| Andrew Button

Cascades Inc (TSX:CAS) is one of Canada's cheapest stocks.

Read more »