Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

From undervalued to powerfully bullish, quite a few financial stocks might be promising prospects for the coming year.

This year, or more accurately, the second half of the year, has been exceptional for the financial sector of Canada. The financial index has risen over 24% since the beginning of July, and the upward momentum is still quite strong. Bank stocks are dominating and even leading this trend, but they aren’t the only financial sector stocks worth considering for 2025.

An insurance holding company

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is an insurance holding company specializing in Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance. It currently has 25 companies in its portfolio operating in multiple markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, the Gulf, and Thailand. The company has experienced significant organic growth and doubled its gross premium between 2017 and 2023.

The stock has followed suit, albeit in a relatively delayed manner. However, it has offered exceptional growth to its investors in the last five years—about 238%. The yield has naturally fallen and is currently at 1%. However, interestingly enough, the stock is quite undervalued right now despite its powerful bullish phase and trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.7.

A P&C insurance company

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is a Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance company. It has multiple companies under its banner and is present in international markets, including Ireland, but it’s not a holding company like the one above. It’s also a promising growth stock and has been one since its inception.

It joined the market in 2009, and since then, the stock has grown by about 700%. The growth has slowed down a bit, and the stock only grew by about 100% in the last five years, but it’s still capable of doubling your capital in half a decade.

The yield is at 1.7%, and the company boasts a solid dividend growth history (about 18 consecutive years of growth). Its consistency and strong dividend history make it a promising financial sector purchase.

A wealth solutions company

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (TSX:BNT) is one of the many companies under the Brookfield banner. It offers a range of services to both individual clients and institutions, including retirement services and wealth protection products. The company has clients in multiple countries.

The stock has had a different run than the two others. It joined the market in 2020 and initially tumbled hard, falling 27% in less than two years. But then it gained upward momentum, and in just 2024, the stock has risen by about 62%. At this pace, it can double your capital in less than two years. The stock is also relatively undervalued right now.

