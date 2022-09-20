Home » Investing » Passive Income: 2 Incredible TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

Passive Income: 2 Incredible TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

New investors can avoid TSX market volatility by buying stocks that pay handsome passive income. Here are two to easily buy and hold forever.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

One way to avoid the recent TSX stock market volatility is to focus on building streams of passive income. It is comforting to earn a regular tangible cash return of dividends, especially when the market is declining.

If you extend your investment horizon for years and decades, the short-term volatility really matters less. What matters most is that investors buy high-quality businesses that will generate and grow passive-income streams for years and years.

Business longevity translates into dividend longevity. Here are two incredible dividend stocks that have stood the test of time and should continue to produce reliable passive income for years to come.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) has a 164-year history of paying dividends. Since its public listing in 1995, it has grown its dividend by an 11% annualized rate! Earlier this year, TD increased its quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.89 per share. Its combined annual dividend of $3.56 per share is now over 15 times larger than it was in 1995!

TD Bank is a premium retail bank in Canada, and it has built a substantial franchise in the eastern United States. This American growth theme has been further cemented by its recent US$13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon, a 412-branch regional bank across 12 states. Further, it added Cowen Inc., a diversified investment bank, for US$1.3 billion.

This passive-income stock is down 9.4% in 2022. Yet the above acquisitions could provide several years of growth through synergies and platform expansion. Buy this stock today, and you can lock in an attractive 4% dividend yield. That is nearly 20 basis points higher than its five-year average. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 10, this stock looks like a decent bargain right now.

Park $10,000 in TD stock today, and you would earn $100 every quarter. Keep in mind that if history repeats itself, this stock will have plenty of opportunities to increase its quarterly passive-income stream in the years ahead.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) may not have a centuries-long history like TD Bank. However, it is positioned to be a dividend stock with long-term staying power.

Since going public in 2009, this passive-income stock has grown its dividend annually by a compounded annual growth rate of 10%. Over 13 years, its current annual dividend rate of $1.89 per share is over 2.3 times bigger than it was in 2009.

Brookfield owns and operates a diverse array of essential infrastructure assets. Its cash flows are highly contracted/regulated, and most contracts are indexed to inflation. That means when the global economy heats up, so do its earnings. However, it also has downside protection from its contracted revenue base.

Brookfield is positioning itself to be an infrastructure leader in the future. It has a growing portfolio of digital, data, and cellular assets. Its recent deal with Intel to help onshore semi-conductor factories in North America is a testament of this.

Today, investors can collect a 3.5% dividend yield from BIP stock. $10,000 put into this stock would earn $87.50 quarterly.

The passive-income takeaway

Here are two high-quality TSX dividend stocks to buy and hold for forever. One has a long successful history of earning passive income, and one is in the early stages of a long era of growth and income ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Want Enduring Value-for-Money? Pick 1 of 2 Big Bank Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian Big Bank stocks are not only trusted brands, but also offer enduring value-for-money to stock investors.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Retirees Can Earn $390 Tax Free Per Month

| Andrew Walker

Retirees have an opportunity to buy top TSX, high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices for TFSA portfolios focused on passive…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Long-Term Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two high-quality stocks offer a tonne of value and long-term growth potential, possibly making them excellent investments today.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investing: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

These TSX leaders look cheap to buy today for a TFSA investor focused on passive income or a self-directed RRSP…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

5 Must-Haves Before Buying Any Passive Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income stocks are great, if you choose the right ones. Consider the following five factors when selecting income-generating stocks…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for retirees seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The ideal strategy to build a portfolio in the present environment is to own the fastest-growing stocks on Earth for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever 

| Puja Tayal

The stock market seems gloomy. In this extreme economic climate, here are two dividend stocks you can hold forever.

Read more »