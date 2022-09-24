These U.S. Stocks Are No-Brainer Additions to Your Portfolio

Buy these two no-brainer U.S. stocks if you want to gain exposure to international stocks in your self-directed portfolio.

Stock market investors in Canada have plenty of excellent assets to choose from on the TSX. However, it is important to remember the need to diversify your investment portfolio . By diversification, I do not just mean investing in companies across different industries. I am also implying the importance of investing in companies operating in different markets worldwide.

Geographical diversification by investing in international stocks can help you instill a greater degree of stability in your investment portfolio. Suppose the entire stock market in Canada is underperforming. In that case, owning the stock of companies listed in another country with a strong economy can mitigate some of the losses in your portfolio.

One of the easiest ways to get exposure to international stocks is to look right across the border in the United States. Today, I will discuss two high-quality U.S. stocks that should be no-brainer additions to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a US$2048 trillion market capitalization giant in the global tech space that needs no introduction.

Easily one of the most recognizable companies worldwide, Apple has become integral to people’s lives everywhere with its diverse product range, from its iPhones to the Apple Watch, Mac Book, and iPad. The revolutionary tech company also offers video and audio streaming services used worldwide.

The third quarter of fiscal 2022 saw Apple report a massive US$83 billion in revenue, reflecting a 2% year-over-year growth, despite the state of the economy. With the release of the latest in its line of iPhones, Apple investors can expect to see greater results in the coming quarters as sales pick up.

As of this writing, Apple stock trades for US$154.48 per share. Down by 15.13% year to date, it can be a strong addition to your investment portfolio.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) is a US$259.43 billion American multinational beverage corporation. Best known for producing its namesake beverage, Coca-Cola, it is one of the largest beverage producers worldwide. Besides Coca-Cola, its extensive product line includes Dasani, Fanta, and Minute Maid. Coca-Cola dominates the American soft drink market, accounting for almost half the entire market share.

A company that sells over 31.3 billion units annually, Coca-Cola is a company that is here to stay. 2021 saw the company generate US$38.7 billion in net revenue, out of which it retained US$11.1 billion as income.

Coca-Cola is also a dividend-paying stock that can line your account balance with additional money through shareholder dividends. It has a 60-year dividend-growth streak and a strong command of its addressable market. Coca-Cola is a no-brainer buy for any Canadian investor looking for exposure to the U.S. stock market.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in high-quality companies that you can buy and hold for decades is key to capturing growth that can make you genuinely wealthy in the long run.

Adding Apple stock to your investment portfolio will give you exposure to the performance of an undisputed giant in the international tech space. Buying Coca-Cola stock will make you part owner of a beverage company that has stood the test of time and continues to grow.

If you want to diversify into international stock markets, investing in Apple stock and Coca-Cola stock can be the perfect way to begin.