3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

Canadian investors may want to branch out and target top-growing stocks like Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) in the early fall.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 37 points in late-morning trading on September 26. Meanwhile, the top United States indexes were all in the red at the time of this writing. Investors are forced to find some light in the darkness of the current market conditions. Today, I want to look at three of the top-growing stocks on earth in late September. Let’s jump in.

This Canadian energy stock has managed to beat the TSX so far in 2022

Energy stocks were on fire in the first half of 2022. Oil and gas prices soared on the back of renewed demand and the explosion of geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Those prices have softened in the second half of the year. Regardless, energy stocks are still some of the best performers on the TSX.

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) is a Calgary-based company that focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in Alberta. Shares of this energy stock were down 3.65% in late-morning trading on September 26. The stock is up 16% in the year-to-date period.

This company unveiled its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022 results on July 28. It reported adjust funds flow from operations (AFFO) of $1.03 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2022 — up from $308 million or $0.99 per share in the previous year. Revenues rose to $3.10 billion over $1.92 billion in the year-to-date period in 2021. Shares of MEG Energy still possess a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.5.

Here’s one of the top U.S. growth stocks this year

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is a Houston-based company that is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the U.S. and around the world. It has put together a great performance in 2022 due to strong oil and gas prices. Shares of Exxon have climbed 33% so far in 2022. The stock is up 43% in the year-over-year period.

In Q2 2022, this company delivered net income of US$17.9 billion, or US$4.21 per share. Net income quadrupled from US$4.69 billion, or US$1.10 per share, in the prior year. This was the best quarter that Exxon has delivered in its history.

Shares of this growing stock still possess a very attractive P/E ratio of 9.2. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of US$0.88 per share. That represents a solid 4.1% yield.

One more growing stock that has managed to bear the broader market

ConcocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is the third growing stock I’d look to snatch up in late September. This is another Houston-based company that is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids around the world. Its shares have jumped 35% in 2022.

The company delivered adjusted earnings of US$5.1 billion, or US$3.91 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 — up from US$1.7 billion, or US$1.27 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. This stock possesses a favourable P/E ratio of 8.2 at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, it boasts a 4.4% dividend yield.