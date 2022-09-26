Home » Investing » How to Get Investing Starting From Complete Scratch

How to Get Investing Starting From Complete Scratch

If you’re new to investing, it can be completely overwhelming. So, let me help you start creating cash flow.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background

Image source: Getty Images

New investors getting in right now likely have a few things on their mind. First, there’s the fact that they’ve never done this before and are met with a wall of information coming at them from every angle. Then they’re being told that now is the time to buy, because stocks are down so far. But then they’re being told not to expect much, because after all, the stock market is down.

It can be very confusing, and some people may want to start investing but have no idea how to even scrape together the cash to do it. What’s more, they haven’t a clue where to put that cash once it’s available!

Today, I’m going to help you get off the ground, starting from scratch.

Put some cash aside

That’s easier said than done, right? But if you’re starting from scratch with absolutely zero investments, then you likely need some cash flow. And right now, cash flow is a problem. Inflation may not be rising month after month anymore, but it’s certainly incredibly high. Furthermore, interest rates remain high and are likely to continue climbing.

With everything from gas to groceries taking your money, it’s time to get creative — especially if you want to start investing. But I want you to think about this not as spending money when you’re investing but shifting your money.

In that sense, you’re shifting your savings from one account where you’re not making money to another where you are. Let’s say that’s your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). There are no rules you have to invest when you have cash in your TFSA. Really, you can let it sit there. But that’s not helping your future.

How to make that cash

I write often about some side hustles and passive-income streams to start making cash flow if you don’t have any on hand. This is great for the future, too, if you’re able to put money aside for emergencies, layoffs, whatever life throws your way.

Here are some of my top passive-income choices. First, rent what you have. That might be tools, parking spaces, storage space — whatever you can. Then sell what you can. There are so many ways to sell online these days, so it’s a great time to purge — especially when people are looking to save.

I also like other online methods, such as filling out surveys and data entry. These are remote jobs that could even lead to full-time work in the case of data entry. You could also consider buying cheap products and selling them online as well. This is especially popular with buying hundreds of products from Ali Baba and then selling them on Amazon. Again, it could even become your new job!

Where to invest

Once you have some methods of creating cash flow that work within your time and budget, it’s time to start investing. I would look to blue-chip companies in solid long-term industries. Blue-chip stocks would include household names within an industry, where there is decades of historical data, and a large potential for future income.

One of the best you can consider is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). This utility company has been around for decades and is the only Dividend King on the TSX today. It’s raised its dividend each year for the last 50 years by about 7% annually over the last decade alone!

Since the world will always need utilities and energy production, it’s a smart buy that gets you making income right away. The stock currently has a dividend yield of 4.41%, so that’s money you’re making right now.

Bottom line

Even if you don’t have a penny to your name, investing is always within reach. Whether it’s making cuts or creating income, you can certainly create enough cash flow to start making passive income today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Why Corus Entertainment Stock Has Tumbled 35% in September

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) stock has slipped by 35% so far in September.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Stock Dived 18% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why Bombardier’s stock price fell sharply last week.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

| Kay Ng

Invest in solid businesses with unbelievable staying power that also pay you a nice dividend. Consider these dividend stocks on…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

How a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP Investment Can Become $193,000

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to build wealth for retirement? Here's one way that turned a $10,000 TFSA or RRSP investment into…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA 101: How to Use it With Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to start saving, but, if used with your RRSP, it is a fantastic way…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing With Little Money

| Tony Dong

ETFs are a great way for beginner investors to start building a portfolio with little capital.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Stocks to Triple Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three undervalued stocks are the perfect choice for those looking for stable but strong growth in the next few…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) Stock Is Down 20%: Time to Buy?

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A) has fallen 20% this year. Is now the time to pick up this top Canadian stock?

Read more »