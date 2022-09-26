Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Dye & Durham Ltd (TSX: DND) Stock Has Tanked by 42% This Quarter

Why Dye & Durham Ltd (TSX: DND) Stock Has Tanked by 42% This Quarter

On a year-to-date basis, DND stock has slipped by 72%

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

What happened?

Shares of Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) have consistently been trading on a negative note for the last four months now. In the third quarter of the calendar year 2022, DND stock has tanked by nearly 42% so far, taking its year-to-date losses to a massive 72%. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has seen a 12.9% value erosion in the ongoing year.

So what?

Dye & Durham is a Toronto-headquartered software firm with a market cap of about $875.4 million. The company primarily focuses on providing cloud-based software solutions to help legal and business professionals automate workflow and streamline access to public records to support end-to-end legal and real estate transactions. While the company generates most of its revenue from its home market, the United Kingdom and Australia accounted for nearly 28% and 11% of its fiscal year 2021 revenue, respectively.

The recent massive selloff in DND stock could be attributed to the ongoing weakness across the real estate sector amid rising fears of a near-term recession. High inflationary pressures have forced central banks across Europe and North America to take aggressive policy measures in 2022 by raising interest rates. Experts expect rapidly rising interest rates to badly hurt the real estate sector. As Dye & Durham’s software business heavily relies on the real estate industry, investors now fear that an industry-wide downturn could trim the Canadian tech firm’s financial growth in the near term. This could be one of the key reasons why Dye & Durham’s share prices have seen a massive value erosion lately.

Now what?

It’s noteworthy that Dye & Durham, being a growth company, is focused on new global acquisitions in the software industry to accelerate its financial growth and expand its client base. For example, its total revenue rose 78% year over year in the March quarter to $54 million due mainly to the realization of revenue synergies from its recent acquisitions.

It recently faced a setback after the Australian software giant Link Group terminated discussions regarding Dye & Durham’s acquisition proposal. Nonetheless, the Canadian company’s management plans to remain focused on quality acquisition deals in the future to accelerate its financial growth and deliver value to its shareholders.

While ongoing real estate industry challenges are likely to affect Dye & Durham’s financial growth in the coming quarters, its long-term fundamentals remain strong — with continued demand for its software solutions and its focus on new acquisitions. Given that, DND stock could be worth considering for long-term investors when it’s down more than 70% year to date.

