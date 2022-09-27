Home » Investing » 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market boasts several heavily discounted stocks trading for a bargain. Here are two such undervalued stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 14.45% from its 52-week high as of this writing. The decline in Canada’s benchmark equity index reflects the state of the entire stock market, indicating substantial discounts across the board. Most stocks listed on the TSX are trading at 20-50% discounts from their all-time highs, but you cannot consider not every discounted stock an undervalued stock.

If you are a value-seeking investor searching for bargains, you should try to identify companies with the potential to deliver stellar long-term growth trading for discounted prices. Value stocks are companies trading for significantly lower than their intrinsic values, because the broader market has failed to value them based on their long-term growth potential.

Today, I will discuss two arguably undervalued stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio if you are a value-seeking investor.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a $1.77 billion market capitalization alternative financial services company headquartered in Mississauga. The company engages in providing unsecured installment loans to consumers who cannot qualify for loans through traditional lenders.

It also provides financial services to help its consumers finance various household furniture, appliances, and home electronic products. It also offers home loans to subprime borrowers.

By offering various short-term unsecured and long-term secured loans, the company has found a balanced business model that delivers solid results. Its model allows goeasy to maintain a strong balance sheet, protecting itself through provisions for credit loss and healthy profit margins through its interest rates.

The company has grown its revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 15.9% in the last decade, growing its earnings by 33.6% in the same period.

As of this writing, goeasy stock trades for $111.67 per share and boasts a 3.26% dividend yield. Trading for an almost 50% discount from its 52-week high with a favourable 7.75 forward price-to-earnings ratio, it can be a good value bet for your portfolio.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is a $4.26 billion market capitalization renewable energy company headquartered in Calgary. It is no secret that the entire world plans to slowly shift to greener energy and phase out reliance on fossil fuels.

Announcements from various world leaders on policies promoting renewable energy gave the entire sector a boost. However, the current energy crisis in Europe led to a surge in demand for fossil fuel-powered electricity to make up for the short-term shortfall in energy demand, resulting in a decline across the board for renewable energy stocks.

However, global fossil fuel supplies are finite, and growing climate concerns will likely bring renewable energy back into the limelight, albeit gradually. Renewable energy will become the undisputed king in the energy industry in the long run. TransAlta Renewables generates stable cash flows through various clean energy facilities diversified across Canada, the U.S., and Australia.

It follows the lucrative business model of traditional utility companies with the advantage of focusing on renewable energy sources. While other utility businesses will have to invest in transitioning to renewable energy, the company will only need to invest in growth.

As of this writing, TransAlta Renewables stock trades for $15.96 per share and boasts a juicy 5.89% dividend yield. Trading for 19.79% lower than its 52-week high, it might not seem like too steep a discount. However, its long-term growth potential could make it a bargain at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

It is important to learn how to identify companies that boast long-term value when seeking undervalued stocks. Provided you can identify and invest in such companies at the right time, you can unlock the potential for substantial long-term wealth growth by remaining invested. goeasy stock and TransAlta Renewables stock can be excellent investments for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of If the Stock Market Crashes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks may be down, but don't count them out. In fact, buy up as much as you can…

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

As markets continue to sell off, here are three of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy to earn…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some smart stocks to buy? Here are three options that offer growth and income that you…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks offer ultra-high dividends and, more importantly, stability towards a solid future of passive-income payments.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, attractive valuations, and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Put Your Cash to Work: 3 Cheap TSX Stocks (With Dividend Yields of +5%) to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Make your money work for you. Earn over 5% dividend yields with these under-$20 stocks.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Stocks for TFSA and RRSP Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

2 Top High-Yielding REITs to Beat Inflation

| Adam Othman

Real estate investors can beat the 7% inflation by investing in these two high-yielding REITs.

Read more »