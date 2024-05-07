Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX Bargains: 2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows (for Now)

TSX Bargains: 2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows (for Now)

Cascades (TSX:CAS) and another top stock that long-term investors should look to for deeply-undervalued sales growth bounce-back potential.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index starting to heat up again after a bout of early spring-time volatility, investors may be wondering if it’s a good time to top up one’s TFSA portfolio. Undoubtedly, the April spike in volatility now seems to be that mini-correction that dip-buyers have been waiting for.

Of course, only time will tell what’s in the cards for the TSX Index as we move into a potentially quiet summer en route to a super-volatile fall season heading up to the U.S. Presidential election. Either way, there are ample value plays that I think are close to the cheapest they’ve been in many quarters.

In this piece, we’ll go over a dui that I’d potentially nibble at as we progress through Spring shower season. Without further ado, consider the following plays that are either at or pretty close to 52-week lows.

Cascades

First up, we have a promising high-yield mid-cap in Cascades (TSX:CAS). For those unfamiliar with the name, it’s in the business of paper products (think paper towels) that make good use of recycled fibres. Indeed, such paper products are necessities that help us all clean up the nastiest of spills. Earlier this year, the stock imploded, with shares now down around 37% from its $15 per share 52-week peak.

Just one (or two) bad days away from 52-week lows in the low $9 range, I consider CAS stock to be quite undervalued, especially with earnings right up ahead. I think the numbers could go either way. In any case, I’m a fan of the 5.13% dividend yield and think it’s safe enough to weather the recent storm. Indeed, I’d look for the impact of recent plant closures as the firm looks to move on from a rough Q4 that saw hefty losses.

Spin Master

Shares of Canadian toymaker Spin Master (TSX:TOY) have also been under some considerable pressure lately, with the stock now down more than 20% over the past year. At just a hair over $30 per share, Spin stock is at a fresh 52-week low. With earnings on tap this week, investors should look for TOY stock to be a major mover. Personally, I’d be inclined to be a net buyer going into the number.

The stock looks quite cheap at 15.4 times trailing price-to-earnings. Further, the macro headwinds seem more than baked in at current levels. Undoubtedly, as long as Spin keeps innovating, I think it’s positioned rather well for a comeback once consumers recover from recent inflationary woes. Will Spin Master stock be for everyone? Definitely not. It’s extremely volatile while facing a number of industry headwinds.

The mid-cap ($3.1 billion market cap) and a high 1.8 beta also entail a greater degree of chop relative to the broad market averages. Either way, I see Spin as a deep value play with potentially underrated long-term growth prospects. In the meantime, fasten your seatbelt for what could be another doozy of a quarter.

Though it’s hard to find a bull on the stock, I do think investors shouldn’t neglect the fact that Spin has been racking up the toy awards. As long as it innovates, the sales growth will come. The firm just needs a bit of help from the broader economy, in my opinion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Finning Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a 10% Dividend Bump

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finning (TSX:FTT) stock saw shares climb higher on strong first-quarter earnings coupled with a dividend increase of 10%.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deals: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2024, I’d Pick These

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is one of the stocks I'd buy if I could buy just three.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate decades of passive income? Here's a trio of stocks that can help you accomplish that goal over…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best Low-Risk Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These low-risk Canadian stocks will likely add stability to your portfolio and have the potential to deliver decent capital gains…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are due for a major comeback, which could come this year. All while receiving a decent…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend stocks thar are part of the S&P 500 index, such as Altria and AT&T, might seem attractive to income…

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

| Robin Brown

It has been a strong year for many TSX stocks. However, there are group of dividend stocks that you just…

Read more »