3 Promising U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

Canadians should look to snatch up exciting U.S. stocks like UnitedHealth Group Inc. (TSX:UNH) in the face of market turbulence.

The top three major United States indexes were trading in the red in early afternoon trading on September 27. North American stocks have broadly been throttled in the late summer and early fall. However, investors should not sit on their hands in this uncertain environment. Today, I want to zero in on three U.S. stocks that hold promise for the future. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why I’m excited about this timeshare U.S. stock in 2022

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is an Orlando-based company that develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Shares of this U.S. stock have dropped 28% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on September 27. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

This company unveiled its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022 earnings on August 8. It reported consolidated vacation ownership sales of US$506 million — up 40% from the previous year. Vacationers found themselves largely grounded for more than a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lifting of restrictions has led to a surge in vacation demand. Adjusted net income rose to US$131 million, or US$2.87 per share, compared to US$37 million, or US$0.85 per share, in the prior year.

Shares of this U.S. stock currently possess a solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21. It offers a quarterly dividend of US$0.62 per share. That represents a 2% yield.

I’m in love with this healthcare profit machine

The U.S. healthcare space has been a fantastic source of growth for ambitious investors over the past decade. It has only been outpaced by the technology sector. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is one of my favourite U.S. stocks in the healthcare space. This Minnesota-based company offers healthcare products and insurance services to a wide client base. Health insurance is an extremely profitable business south of the border.

Investors can expect to see the company’s next batch of earnings on October 14, 2022. In Q2 2022, the company delivered revenue growth of 13% to US$80.3 billion. Meanwhile, earnings from operations jumped 19% to US$7.1 billion. UnitedHealth achieved strong growth across its diversified businesses. Adjusted net earnings per share rose 19% to US$5.57.

UnitedHealth stock is currently trading in attractive value territory relative to its industry peers with a P/E ratio of 26. It last paid out a quarterly dividend of US$1.65 per share, which represents a modest 1.3% yield.

One more promising U.S. stock I’d target today

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is the third and final U.S. stock I’d recommend in late September. Sports betting has exploded since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban back in the spring of 2018. DraftKings has emerged as one of the more exciting prospects in this fast-growing space. However, its shares have plunged 45% in the year-to-date period.

The company released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on August 5. Average monthly unique payers (MUPs) increased 30% year over year to 1.5 million. Meanwhile, average revenue per MUP grew 30% to US$103. This prompted DraftKings to raise its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance as well as its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) guidance.

This top betting company is on track for strong revenue growth, and it is set to launch in the province of Ontario in this fiscal year. It is trading in favourable value territory compared to its competitors at the time of this writing.