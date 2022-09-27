Home » Investing » My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

As market volatility escalates, here are three top dividend stocks that provide steady passive income to hold for the long-term.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

As volatility in the broader markets escalates, dividend stocks will be in the limelight for their ability to provide reliable passive income. So, here are my three favourite TSX dividend stocks investors can consider for the long-term.

Canadian Natural Resources

When it comes to dividend investing, earnings stability is the most important factor. If the company has earnings visibility along with a sound balance sheet, only then will it be able to pay consistently growing dividends for years. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ), Canada’s biggest oil and gas company by market cap, is one such stock that offers healthy dividends.

It has increased dividends in the last 22 consecutive years. Even during the pandemic, CNQ kept growing its shareholder payouts when peers trimmed or suspended dividends amid uncertainties. CNQ will pay a total dividend of $4.5 per share in 2022, implying a juicy yield of 7.3%.

Generally, companies that regularly increase dividends are slow-growth and do not offer healthy stock appreciation prospects. However, that’s not been true with CNQ. This stock has soared 40% in the last 12 months and 52% in the last five years.

As oil and gas prices are still higher than last year, this will likely boost CNQ’s free cash flows in the second half of 2022. Thus, investors can expect more dividend hikes and superior shareholder returns, at least for the next few quarters.

Emera

Financial markets generally take a U-turn amid economic downturns, and stocks tend to underperform. But that’s not true for all stocks. Some stay resilient and even outperform, which is true of utilities.

The regulated nature of their business and steady demand for their services allows them to continue performing well in almost all business cycles. Thus, they keep growing steadily whether during a recession or an economic expansion. As a result, TSX stocks at large have dropped 11% in the last 12 months, while Canada’s top utility stock Emera (TSX:EMA) has returned 5% in the same period.

Emera is a utility company that delivers regulated electricity and natural gas. It also has operations in energy midstream verticals. It derives almost two-thirds of its earnings from the United States.

It has a history of steady dividend payouts, and according to Emera’s internal forecast model, its annualized dividends are expected to grow in the range of 4-5% over the next two years.

EMA stock currently yields 4.5% and has returned 40% in the last five years. The company’s commitment to the clean energy transition will be the key to future growth. Emera has committed more than $5.3 billion of its capital plan to achieving its net-zero goals.

If you’re looking for a stable passive income, EMA is a decent pick for the long term.

Enbridge

Canadian midstream giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is one of the top-yielding names on the TSX. It has increased shareholder dividends for 27 consecutive years.

Enbridge has years of strong cash flow generation behind it. In its latest quarter, cash from operations increased over 8% to $5.4 billion. Looking to the future, Enbridge’s stock price continues to look promising. While meeting the demand for energy in the immediate term, Enbridge is also investing in renewables with the ongoing construction of four offshore wind projects and 10 solar projects.

What differentiates Enbridge from the oil and gas production sector is its lower correlation with energy prices. Even if crude oil prices fall, this does not significantly dent Enbridge’s earnings. This is because it generates almost all of its earnings from long-term, fixed-fee contracts.

ENB stock currently yields a whopping 6.7%, way higher than most TSX stocks. Given its earnings stability and sound balance sheet, ENB will likely continue to pay consistently growing dividends for the long-term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES, EMERA INCORPORATED, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

TFSA or RRSP: Number 1 Rule of Investing

| Kay Ng

It's easier said than done to never lose money from stock investing. Here are some tips that can help you…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing but don’t want a lot of risk? Here are three safe dividend stocks to build…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices right now for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The stock market boasts several heavily discounted stocks trading for a bargain. Here are two such undervalued stocks to consider…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of If the Stock Market Crashes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks may be down, but don't count them out. In fact, buy up as much as you can…

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

As markets continue to sell off, here are three of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy to earn…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some smart stocks to buy? Here are three options that offer growth and income that you…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks offer ultra-high dividends and, more importantly, stability towards a solid future of passive-income payments.

Read more »