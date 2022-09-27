Home » Investing » My 3 Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 3 Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Right Now

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one U.S. stock I’m excited about buying this year.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Like most Canadian investors, I have a good chunk of my portfolio in Canadian stocks. Canadian companies are the ones I’m most familiar with, so, naturally, I invest in a few of them. In fact, I hold about 10% of my portfolio in Canadian stocks via iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund. However, I have a lot of U.S. and global stocks in my portfolio as well.

Academic literature suggests that spreading your money into global assets is a good idea, as it increases your diversification (diversification means reducing your risk by “not putting all your eggs in one basket”). U.S. markets are particularly appealing, because they feature some of the best and most profitable companies in the world.

In this article, I will explore three U.S. stocks I have been buying this year.

Google

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the best known companies on earth. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s the company that owns Google, YouTube, and other such assets. Originally, the company itself was called Google, but it formed a holding company a few years ago to reflect its increasingly diverse business activities.

What makes Alphabet such a good stock?

For one thing, it has strong growth. In the second quarter, several big U.S. tech companies saw their revenue decline compared to the same time last year. Alphabet still maintained 13% revenue growth and 2% growth in operating income (profit before taxes and interest).

Second, it has a great competitive position. It operates the main search engine that most people use and is one of only two companies developing smartphone operating systems.

Third and finally, Google has a burgeoning cloud business that is growing at 42%. Overall, GOOGL is a great company and thanks to this year’s bear market, you have an opportunity to get in on the cheap.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is another big U.S. tech company with a solid competitive position. It is famed for its interconnected ecosystem of devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac) that integrate seamlessly with one another. The company has the world’s most valuable brand, which allows it to charge premium prices for its products and services.

Earlier this month, Apple held a big event, at which it launched the new iPhone 14 Pro. The phone was well reviewed because of its Dynamic Island feature, which turns the camera cut-out into part of the phone’s user interface. Apple doesn’t have quite the same growth as Google (sales only grew 2% last quarter), but it does have a great brand that ensures a solid position in the market.

Bank of America

Last but not least, we have Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). This is a dividend stock that I started buying this year at around US$30. BAC is America’s biggest bank and is very well known for its retail operations.

A lot of U.S. banks are seeing their revenue decline this year, because the tech stock crash caused their investment banking divisions to collapse. Bank of America only generates around 7% of its revenue from investment banking, so it’s less exposed to this issue than, say, Goldman Sachs. Overall, it’s a solid bank that I’m delighted to be able to buy at historically low prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet, Apple and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

TFSA or RRSP: Number 1 Rule of Investing

| Kay Ng

It's easier said than done to never lose money from stock investing. Here are some tips that can help you…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing but don’t want a lot of risk? Here are three safe dividend stocks to build…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks That Could Rise Faster With Easing Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX tech stocks survived the market rout last week and could rise faster than their sector peers, as inflation…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices right now for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The stock market boasts several heavily discounted stocks trading for a bargain. Here are two such undervalued stocks to consider…

Read more »

Gold bars
Investing

Battered Gold Stocks (With Huge Dividend Yields) to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stock seems way too cheap to ignore after the recent plunge.

Read more »

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock: Should You Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia stock just dropped on big news. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 27

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning recovery in commodity prices should help the main TSX index open slightly higher today.

Read more »