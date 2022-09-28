Home » Investing » Foolish Unveil: This Future TSX Dividend King Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Foolish Unveil: This Future TSX Dividend King Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a Dividend King in the making to buy right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

In a bear market, it’s all about who loses less money. Indeed, some beginner investors may wonder why they even both staying invested in a climate like this, with higher rates and a recession in the mix. Some folks, including Cathie Wood, believe that we are already in the midst of a recession. I find it hard to disagree, especially given the action in markets and the comments heard from executives out there.

Undoubtedly, it’s not easy to hold onto your favourite stocks as bearish commentary mounts, adding to your stresses. Regardless, I think that when investors are so panicky and nervous, it’s a good time to put on your contrarian hat, even if it means being wrong for the next year or two.

You’ve got to be willing to lose money in the near term if you want to bag some of the best bargains this market has to offer! Indeed, there are plenty of intriguing TSX stocks out there that are in the gutter right now, with bleak hopes and negative momentum. Though it seems difficult to imagine a scenario that sees stocks roaring higher, the time will eventually come. And those who bail are probably going to miss out on the fastest (and most furious) gains!

In this piece, we’ll have a look at one TSX stock that could evolve to become a leader once the bear market ends and investors are ready to grab the next bull market by the horns!

Consider shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR).

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is a fast-food kingpin that could be tough to stop once the recession rolls around. In prior pieces, I’ve praised the firm for its efforts to improve comparable store sales at its legendary Burger King brand. As management looks to invest (rather than cutting costs), we may finally see QSR catch up to its peers in the restaurant space. There’s no better time to do it than in a recession, as fast-food firms look to steal market share away from pricier alternatives.

Amid inflation, we’ve seen consumers flock over the quick-serve restaurants that offer a lot per dollar. Once a recession hits, we could see this trend intensify, and it’s brands like Burger King that could see sales take off.

Indeed, a recession and inflation are detrimental to most firms — but not Restaurant Brands, which may benefit from rising foot traffic. At writing, the dividend remains handsome at 3.82%. In a 2023 recessionary or stagflationary environment, expect this payout to grow at a much faster pace. I’d argue a 10-15% hike is in the cards, perhaps more depending on how QSR’s modernization bets translate over coming quarters.

QSR is getting its groove back. And at 2.7 times price to sales, shares are among the cheapest in the industry.

The bottom line

It’s hard to be bullish in this type of climate. Higher rates seem unavoidable. Still, fast-food firms, especially cheap ones like QSR, may actually rise as winners in 2023. I’d be willing to bet that QSR stock will be much higher in 16 months from now, given the trajectory and medium-term roadmap.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Even though TFSA’s contribution room lags far behind the RRSP, you can create a million-dollar portfolio in your TFSA with…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Own and Keep Receiving Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors will likely keep receiving rock-steady passive income from two Dividend Aristocrats, notwithstanding the intensifying market pressure.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal Stock: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

| Kay Ng

The economy isn't looking good. However, Bank of Montreal stock is a good buy. You can buy some here to…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about a recession? Here are three recession-resistant stocks that can help you ride out the storm.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Due to their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three stocks are excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Buys Right Now With Growth Prospects Intact

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are strong buys right now because the companies' growth prospects are intact despite the shaky market environment.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Get More Income From This REIT Selloff

| Kay Ng

Income investors can build their Canadian REIT positions slowly over this downturn to lock in high yields.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »