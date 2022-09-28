Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction is giving self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) investors a chance to buy top TSX stocks at undervalued prices for portfolios focused on dividends and total returns.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) trades for close to $85 per share at the time of writing compared to $109 in early 2022. The bank sector has been on a downward trend for several months due to rising recession fears.

Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada are expected to cool off the hot economy, as the central bank tries to bring inflation down from 7% to its target of 2%. There is a risk that persistent high prices and the rate-hike shock will trigger a much stronger economic downturn that anticipated. Households are already using discretionary income or savings to cover high food and gas expenses. The addition of a steep risen mortgage payments could be too much for people to handle, especially if businesses start cutting jobs.

For the moment, most economists and analysts expect a recession to be mild and short. The jobs market remains strong, and banks say people and companies have high levels of savings built up over the past two years.

A period of tough economic conditions is expected, but the drop in TD’s share price appears overdone. TD remains very profitable and is making strategic investments in the United States to drive future growth.

TD is buying First Horizon, a retail bank with more than 400 branches primarily located in the southeastern states, for US$13.4 billion. The deal complements TD existing branch network that runs from Maine to Florida and will make TD a top-six bank in the American market. TD is also buying Cowen, and investment bank, for US$1.3 billion. That deal will enhance TD’s capital markets operations.

Investors who buy TD stock at the current price can pick up a 4.2% dividend yield. The board raised the distribution by 13% for fiscal 2022 and another generous increase is likely on the way for next year.

RRSP investors have done well with TD stock. A $10,000 investment in TD shares 25 years ago would be worth about 165,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) has 65-year history of providing midstream services to Canadian oil and natural gas producers. The business has grown over time through acquisitions and development projects, and that trend is expected to continue.

The rebound in the oil and natural gas markets from the 2020 crash should have legs. Prices are off the 2022 highs but remain very profitable for producers. Demand for Canadian energy is rising and that bodes well for Pembina Pipeline in the coming years. The company has pipeline, logistics, gas gathering, gas processing, and propane export assets.

Pembina Pipeline is evaluating new opportunities in carbon capture that could become a new revenue stream. Investment in a new liquified natural gas (LNG) facility is also an option to drive future revenue growth.

Pembina Pipeline pays its dividend monthly. The board just raised the payout, and the distribution now provides a 6% yield. Pembina Pipeline’s stock looks cheap at the current price near $42. The shares traded above $53 in June.

A $10,000 investment in Pembina Pipeline 25 years ago would be worth $145,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for total returns

TD and Pembina Pipeline pay attractive dividends and have solid track records of delivering decent total returns. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Pembina Pipeline.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 1 Safe Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Are you new to investing? This might be one of the safest buy-and-hold investments to own right now.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I'm bullish on these two low-volatility TSX stocks.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can you invest in your retirement goals even in this volatile market? The answer is yes, and an investment amount…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Compound Interest: 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Make You Rich

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to maximize the incredible powers of compound interest while investing for the long haul, here are three…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How Top Dividend Stocks Can Turn $10,000 Into $185,000

| Andrew Walker

Here's how owning top TSX dividend stocks can help you build TFSA retirement wealth.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: Buy These 6%+ Dividend Stocks Before It’s Too Late!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks all offer passive income above 6.5%! But don't plan on these valuable rates lasting long.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is heading into a new downturn, allowing investors to buy quality stocks for a bargain. Here are…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Uncertain Market

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top TSX dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »