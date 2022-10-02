Home » Investing » Passive Income: 2 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Own Forever

Passive Income: 2 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Own Forever

Now’s a great time to think about building a passive-income stream. Here are two dividend stocks to have on your radar.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Have you been feeling the pain of the market’s recent volatility? If so, you’re not alone. It’s bad enough that the Canadian stock market as a whole is down more than 10% in 2022. But on top of that, the volatility has been off the charts. 

In turbulent market conditions, like that which we’re experiencing today, it’s important to have a plan in mind for your investment strategy. It’s only natural to want to make knee-jerk reactions in your portfolio when the market is as volatile, as it is right now. But as hard as it may be, it’s now more than ever that we need to stick to our plan.

As a long-term investor myself, as bad as it’s been in the stock market this year, it’s not enough for me to stop investing altogether. That being said, I have slightly changed my tune in terms of the types of companies I’ve been investing in.

While I still am predominantly a growth investor, I’ve been looking much more towards dividend stocks as of late. I’m not expecting the volatility in the stock market to slow down anytime soon. As a result, I’m looking to create a dependable stream of passive income in my portfolio.

Building a passive-income stream through dividend stocks

There are two key numbers that passive-income investors should be sure to keep in mind. First, you’ll want to know how much the dividend pays per share. Alternatively, you could look at the yield, which you can find by dividing the payout by the stock price. 

The second number to keep in mind is the number of consecutive years that the company has been paying a dividend. In addition, you may also want to know if there’s any sort of growth streak that the dividend stock is on. In essence, has the company not only paid a dividend for consecutive years but increased that dividend each year, too?

With that in mind, here are two top dividend-paying companies that passive-income investors should have on their watch lists.

Two must-buy dividend stocks for passive-income investors 

When it comes to dependability, utility companies are second to none. That dependability translates into lower levels of volatility for utility stocks, which I think we could all appreciate in today’s harsh investing climate. 

At a market cap now above $10 billion, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a Canadian leader in the utility business. The company also boasts a growing renewable energy division, which partially explains why shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the past five years.

At today’s stock price, the company’s annual dividend of $0.92 per share yields a whopping 5.5%.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is my second pick. In addition to paying a top yield, the $80 billion bank is riding a payout streak that not many companies can match.

At today’s stock price, Bank of Montreal’s dividend yields a very respectable 4.5%. But even more impressively, the bank has been payout dividends to its shareholders for close to 200 consecutive years.

If a dependable payout is what you’re after, you cannot go wrong with owning this major Canadian bank.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks (With +5% Yields) to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Here are three dirt-cheap TSX stocks that trade with elevated dividend yields and solid growth prospects ahead.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

These funds provide a all-in-one portfolio of top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Real Value for Money (+ Growth)? Buy These 2 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential are strong buys if you want real value for money in…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have been paying dividends for decades and have growing earnings bases to support future payouts.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks in Canada to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada that you can consider buying today to hold for…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are two top utility stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Steady TSX Stocks to Buy This Fall

| Adam Othman

There is no telling how the market uncertainty will pan out in the coming months. Investing in these three low-volatility…

Read more »