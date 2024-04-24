Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks

All you need are these three Canadian stocks to build a million-dollar portfolio.

Compound interest is a thing of magic. It’s also one of your best bets if you’re looking to retire rich.

It might take time and patience but there’s not a whole lot of heavy lifting when it comes to a buy-and-hold investment strategy. What matters most is having decades of time in front of you, which will allow you to maximize the benefits of compounded returns. And, of course, choosing the right investments is equally important.

The magic of compound interest

With a decent return, building a million-dollar portfolio might not be as hard as you think. An initial investment of $15,000, returning 15% annually, would be worth just shy of $1 million in 30 years.

First off, 30 years is a long time, which means you’ll need to be planning your retirement far in advance. However, all it takes is one initial investment of $15,000 and the right stocks to build a $1 million portfolio.

Additionally, it’s important to remain realistic and acknowledge that a stock returning 15% annually is not exactly common. That being said, the TSX certainly has its share of dependable companies with track records of returning far more than just 15% per year.

I’ve put together a list of three Canadian stocks that are perfect for hands-off investors who are looking to retire rich.

Constellation Software

It will require a steep initial investment, but Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is well worth its nearly $4,000-a-share price tag. When it comes to market-crushing returns, the tech stock has been in a league of its own over the past two decades.

Even as the company is now valued at a massive market cap of close to $80 billion, the impressive returns have continued. Shares are up more than 200% over the past five years. That’s good enough for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%.

At a 25% annual return, a $15,000 investment would be worth a whopping $12 million in 30 years.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is another tech stock that’s no stranger to delivering market-beating returns. The company is also only valued at a market cap of $10 billion, leaving plenty of room for growth in the coming decades.

There’s a reason why Descartes Systems is one of the few tech stocks trading near all-time highs today. This stock is a proven winner, with lots of growth left in the tank.

Over the past five years, the stock has had a CAGR just shy of 20%.

goeasy

The last pick on my list is a beaten-down growth stock that’s trading at a serious discount.

The consumer-facing financial services provider has been hit by short-term headwinds from sky-high interest rates. With potential rate cuts around the corner though, now could be an excellent time to be loading up on goeasy (TSX:GSY).

Even with shares down 25% from all-time highs, the stock is still nearing a return of 300% over the past five years.

goeasy was crushing the market’s returns before the recent spike in interest rates, and there’s no reason to believe why the company won’t continue to do so for years to come.