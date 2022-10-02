Home » Investing » Want Real Value for Money (+ Growth)? Buy These 2 TSX Stocks

Want Real Value for Money (+ Growth)? Buy These 2 TSX Stocks

Two TSX stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential are strong buys if you want real value for money in today’s market environment.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Many companies are bracing for squeezed profits in a global inflation crisis. However, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B) might not struggle that much given their solid fundamentals. If you were to invest in the current environment, both Canadian stocks offer great value and growth.

Value retailer

Dollarama, an iconic value retailer in Canada, remains a solid investment prospect, notwithstanding the growing pessimism on slowing economic growth. The business of this $22 billion company thrives from its broad assortment of products available to people from all walks of life. It’s also one of the undervalued stocks today.

At the close of the second quarter (Q2) fiscal 2023 (three months ended July 31, 2022), Dollarama had 1,444 operating stores across the country, and its network expansion is ongoing. The said expansion is consistent with Dollarama’s strategy to grow sales, operating income, net earnings, earnings per share (EPS), and cash flows. It also has a 50.1% ownership stake in Dollarcity, a value retailer in Latin America.

On March 30, 2022, the company introduced new price points up to $5. According to management, the rollout of this latest multi-price point strategy is gradually taking place in stores throughout fiscal 2023. In the first six months of fiscal 2023, sales and operating income increased 15.4% and 27.7% versus the same period in fiscal 2022.

Net earnings during the same period were $338.98 million, which represents a 30.48% year-over-year growth. Because Dollarama generates sufficient cash flows from operating activities ($252.11 million in six months), the company can fund planned growth, service debts, and make dividend payments to shareholders.

It’s worth noting that monitoring and improving operations are constant concerns of Dollarama. Likewise, understanding and managing risks are important parts of management’s strategic planning process. If you invest today, the consumer discretionary stock trades at $76.52 per share (+21.15% year to date). The dividend yield is a modest 0.28%, but it should be safe and durable.

Strong end market demand

CCL Industries is a good stock to buy in this challenging environment. At $65.11 per share (-2.85% year to date), the dividend yield is a decent 1.44%. The headquarter of the pioneer in specialty packaging is in Toronto, Ontario, but it operates production facilities (204 total) in 43 countries.

This $11.52 billion provider of specialty label, security, and packaging solutions cater to government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets. CCL converts pressure-sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications.

In the first half of this year (six months ended June 30, 2022), operating income, net earnings, and sales grew 3.9%, 4.3%, and 13.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Besides the net earnings increase of 6.8% to $163.4 million in Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021, CCL reported a 10.9% year-over-year organic sales growth.

Geoffrey T. Martin, CCL’s president and chief executive officer, said, “Looking ahead, end market demand appears to remain solid and there are early signs supply chain challenges could ease going forward.” In the last decade, the stock’s total return in 10.01 years is 885.85%, a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 25.68%.

Value and growth

Investors looking for a value and growth stock rolled into one can pick between Dollarama or CCL Industries.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CCL INDUSTRIES INC., CL. B, NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have been paying dividends for decades and have growing earnings bases to support future payouts.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks in Canada to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada that you can consider buying today to hold for…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are two top utility stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Steady TSX Stocks to Buy This Fall

| Adam Othman

There is no telling how the market uncertainty will pan out in the coming months. Investing in these three low-volatility…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Is the market volatility making you apprehensive? Here are two of the safest dividend stocks right now that can give…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Chris MacDonald

For those seeking top Canadian stocks to buy in this current market environment, here are two top ideas of companies…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? Buy 2 Cheap (Under-$20) Dividend Stocks With +5% Yields

| Sneha Nahata

Grab these cheap TSX stocks now to earn reliable yields of more than 5% amid volatility.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Stocks Every New Canadian Investor Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian blue-chip stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank have the ability to deliver market-beating returns to investors in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »