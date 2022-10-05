Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

Two Canadian stocks are strong buys right now because their current share prices are way below their true values.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock market made a resounding comeback to start the fourth quarter of this year. All 11 sectors advanced on October 3, 2022, led by the technology sector’s 5.6% gain. If you’re scouting for great buys right now, two stocks continue to trade way below their intrinsic values.

You can capitalize on these bargains and snag undervalued TSX stocks like Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX). Both are selling at less than $10 per share, but the potential windfall could be substantial.

Top-ranked growth stock

Aura Minerals ranked number one on the 2022 TSX30 List for the second year in a row. The mining stock was also a top-ranked stock in 2021. It won top honors in the fourth edition of the flagship program for growth stocks owing to its +683% performance (adjusted by dividends) in the last three years.

However, the current share price of $9.58 seems too low vis-à-vis the growth potential. Company President and CEO, Rodrigo Barbosa, said, “This award is a market recognition of Aura’s potential to deliver value to shareholders and to our team.” He adds that Aura has already demonstrated its ability to deliver results in a volatile environment, first with the pandemic and now with high inflation.

The $633.23 million mid-tier gold and copper producer develops and operates gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Apart from the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, Aura has producing assets in Brazil (Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine) and Mexico (Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine).

According to Barbosa, Aura still has a lot to do, including progressing and completing additional gold projects in Brazil (Almas and Matupa). Last month, management announced the acquisition of Big River Gold Limited. Big River’s sole asset, the Borborema Gold Project, falls under the joint venture between Aura (80%) and Dundee Resources Limited (20%).

While profit declined 13.4% to $43.86 million in the first half of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, management expects higher production in the second half of 2022. For income investors, Aura pays a juicy 6.98% dividend (semi-annual payouts).

Capitalizing on pent-up consumer demand

Cineplex is still in recovery mode due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock is down 33.7% year-to-date. Nevertheless, market analysts covering CGX recommend a buy rating. Their 12-month average price target is $14.96, or a 66% increase from the current share price of $9.01.

The $586.2 million entertainment and media company recently shared some good news with investors. Because of the 1,013% increase in theater attendance in the first half of 2022 versus the same period in 2021, total revenues soared 444% year-over-year to $578.6 million. Likewise, net loss reduced to $40.9 million from $193.4 million.

Ellis Jacob, Cineplex’s President and CEO, said about the Q2 2022 results, “Cineplex delivered its strongest quarter in over two years, thanks to a great film slate and record-breaking results from across our diversified businesses.” Net income for the quarter reached $1.3 million compared to the $103.7 million net loss from a year ago.

Jacob adds that Cineplex is well positioned to further capitalize on pent-up consumer demand for affordable out-of-home entertainment.

Interesting prospects

Aura Minerals and Cineplex are interesting prospects for value investors. The stocks should unlock their true values with the easing of inflation.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock Fell to Two-Year Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BNS stock at such depressed levels?

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

This Incredibly Common Mistake Can Come Back to Bite Dividend Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying dividend stocks? Keep these characteristics in mind!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought at These Prices

| Jed Lloren

Stocks are currently trading at unbelievable discounts. Here are three TSX stocks you’ll wish you had bought at these prices!

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $165 per Month in Passive Income Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly passive income stocks are offering ultra-high dividends for investors right now.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Can Keep in Your TFSA Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best stocks TFSA investors can buy on the dip to hold for the long term…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats investors can buy now to minimize their risk exposure amid ongoing…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy in October

| Kay Ng

In a volatile market environment, Big Six bank stocks can be ideal investments. Here are two on the TSX that…

Read more »