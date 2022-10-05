Home » Investing » Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on While They’re Insanely Cheap

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up on While They’re Insanely Cheap

Canadians with only $3,000 to invest can load up on three insanely cheap growth stocks now before they become too expensive to buy.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has been shaky for most of this year but isn’t lacking in buying opportunities. Canadians with $3,000 to invest can take advantage and buy three growth stocks trading at insanely cheap prices.

Healthcare is the worst-performing sector, although Medical Facilities (TSX:DR) and WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) have long growth runways. In the red-hot energy sector, Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH) is a potential multi-bagger because of its unstoppable momentum. You can allocate $1,000 in each stock before they become too expensive.

Aligned with two major industry growth drivers

Medical Facilities is surprisingly beating the broader market year to date. At $11.14 per share, the gain is 22.06% versus the TSX’s -11.03%. The healthcare stock also pays a decent 3% dividend. Management commits to increasing operating cash flows to support its monthly dividend and provide a stable, secure income for shareholders.

The $327.68 million company from Toronto owns and operates highly rated, high-quality specialty facilities in the United States. The diverse portfolio includes four specialty hospitals where it has controlling interests. It has one ambulatory surgery centre in California.

You would be investing in a unique business model, because physician owners (surgeons and specialists) are actively running the operations. Medical Facilities also allow non-owner physicians to practice at its facilities. Its president and chief executive officer Robert O. Horrar said, management will continue to take a balanced approach to the business, notwithstanding the future uncertainty over COVID-19 and cost pressures.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, facility service revenue increased 4.7% to $102.2 million versus Q2 2021 due to the 5.6% year-over-year growth in surgical case volumes. Net income for the quarter climbed 87.6% to $22.24 million compared to the same quarter last year. According to management, the aging population and outpatient procedures are major growth drivers for Medical Facilities.

TSX30 winners

Athabasca Oil and WELL Health made it to the TSX30 List for 2022 (rank 19 and 20, respectively). Both stocks are new entries in the fourth edition of the program that showcases the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period.

The healthcare stock underperforms year to date (-37.88%), but at $3.05 per share, the gain in 3.01 years was 116.31%. However, at only $2.28 per share, the trailing one-year price return of the energy stock is 145.16%.

WELL Health boasts an innovative practitioner enablement platform with virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities. It also provides Electronic Medical Records, Revenue Cycle Management, and data protection services. Currently, the $691.54 million digital healthcare company owns and operates the largest network of outpatient medical clinics in Canada.

Athabasca develops thermal and light oil assets in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The competitive advantage of this $1.24 billion energy company is its low-decline, oil-weighted, long-life asset base.

Because of the favourable pricing environment, it amassed $34 million in free cash flow (FCF) in Q2 2022. For the full year 2022, Athabasca projects FCF to reach $220 million and expects the cash flow expansion to continue through 2023.

Screaming buys

Medical Facilities, WELL Health, and Athabasca Oil are screaming buys in Q4 2022. You can double up on all three growth stocks while you can still afford to buy them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth Stock (TSX:WEED) Fell 23% in September

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canopy Growth stock's downfall continues as financial losses combined with a deteriorating macro environment take a heavy toll. Is there…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

This Incredibly Common Mistake Can Come Back to Bite Dividend Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of buying dividend stocks? Keep these characteristics in mind!

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing

If I’d Invested in Air Canada Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been under pressure for 2022, but a huge rebound may be tough to stop in…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn a $6,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $600,000

| Kay Ng

You can retire comfortably early if you do some serious retirement planning. Investing regularly in your TFSA and maybe your…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing October relief rally in TSX stocks could continue today, underpinned by a recovery in commodity prices.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Investing

If I’d Invested in Telus Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now!

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) stock is way too cheap to ignore after stumbling 7% year to date.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Top TSX Stocks

Proceed With Caution When Considering These 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three ultra-popular stocks and brands in Canada are risky investment options today, but for different reasons.

Read more »