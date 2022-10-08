Home » Investing » Top Biotech Stock to Buy in October

Top Biotech Stock to Buy in October

Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC) stock looks like a deep-value play for biotech seekers.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.

Source: Getty Images

September has never been a month to get excited about. It’s a month of pain, and this year investors felt the full force on their TFSAs (Tax-Free Savings Accounts) and RRSPs (Registered Retirement Savings Plans). Indeed, the S&P 500 dropped just shy of 10% in what was a swift downward move, dragging the U.S. indices to new lows not seen since June.

Where the bear market moves is anybody’s guess. With a recession on the way and growing fear that earnings will take a couple of steps backward, everyone seems to be trampling over one another to the exits before the next round of earnings come due. Indeed, things can always be better than expected, but with central banks flooring it when it comes to interest rates, it’s never been so hard to hit the buy button, especially now that buying the dip is punished with steep losses, rather than rewarded with huge gains.

Buying the dip has gotten harder

Indeed, going into 2022, a lot of us were conditioned to take advantage of any market spill. They were short-lived. With markets steadily taking the escalator down for around 10 months, dip buyers are starting to get exhausted. Eventually, markets will turn a corner, and they’ll regain confidence. However, given the bull traps (bear market rallies) we’ve seen this year (the June-August rally was the most painful to see falter!), chasing momentum now seems futile.

In any case, there are still ways to make money as we inch into a tough year. Specifically, the biotech and healthcare space may be ripe with opportunity for investors. Biotechs tend to be less correlated to the state of the economy at any given instance. Demand for health care tends to remain stable, whether or not there’s a negative sign in front of a nation’s GDP (gross domestic product) for a given quarter.

In this piece, we’ll check out one intriguing biotech stock that may be worth pursuing amid market-wide weakness.

Bausch: A biotech stock that’s down and out

Biotech plays on the Canadian stock market are few and far between. But there are some intriguing value options for investors willing to go against the grain. Enter Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC), which is fresh off a collapse of more than 75% year to date. The firm has been steadily chipping away at debt since its days as the infamous Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Though spinoffs of Bausch + Lomb and Solta bode well for the balance sheet, it’s generic competition (think IBS drug Xifaxan) that could weigh heavily on sales and margins moving forward. In the face of such competitive headwinds, management has endured quite a shuffle. Undoubtedly, such major moves in the c-suite have made the haze of uncertainty that much thicker for investors.

There’s a lot of baggage at Bausch. But the valuation is compelling at $9 and change per share. The stock trades at just 0.3 times price to sales. A lot of the bad news (including generic competition) seems baked in here, especially after a weak second quarter that saw earnings per share fall short of estimates ($0.56 versus the $0.89 estimate).

The bottom line

Biotech investing isn’t easy. Booms and busts are typical in the industry based on what comes out of the drug pipeline. Bausch has gone bust amid its profound transformation. Though recent quarters were bleak, I think the multiple has come down by way too much. In a market headed south, I find it tough to believe that Bausch will be as influenced by broader exogenous events (think Fed meetings) over the next 18 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing

With No Savings, I’d Use Warren Buffett’s 5 Tips to Build Wealth

| Adam Othman

Warren Buffett is a great example of how chasing good intrinsic value and holding your assets long term can help…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Stock Lost 16% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Energy prices are starting to rebound. Should you buy MEG stock after its steep correction?

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Look Way Oversold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX tech giants that got devastated in 2022 could be due for a bounce back.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Stock Market Sell-off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double In 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks from Cathie Wood's portfolio including Tesla and Zoom can double your investment in the next five years.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in October

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid rising oil prices, here are three top oil stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Investing

Couche-Tard: How Investors Can Benefit From Its US$15 Billion in Purchasing Power

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is a cash cow that could thrive in a high-rate world.

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Investing

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Cineplex Stock (TSX:CGX)

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex's movie attendance numbers are strong, but the dirt-cheap valuation doesn't reflect this. Is the stock a buy?

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Investing

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »