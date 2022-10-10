Home » Investing » Buying These 2 Battered TSX Stocks Right Now Could Be Brilliant

Buying These 2 Battered TSX Stocks Right Now Could Be Brilliant

The steep selloff and high-growth prospects make these two TSX stocks an excellent buy for long-term investors in this volatile environment.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

The equity market is going through a roller coaster ride amid fears over rising interest rates, high inflation, and the announcement by OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to cut their supplies by 2 million barrels per day from November.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a multi-decade low. Although a low unemployment rate is good news for the markets, investors fear it could prompt the Federal Reserve to continue with its aggressive rate hikes.

In this uncertain environment, the following two TSX stocks have witnessed substantial selling, thus dragging their valuations down to attractive levels. So, if you’re a long-term investor, these two high-growth stocks could be excellent additions to your portfolios.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that facilitates virtual care and digital patient engagement through its innovative platform. Amid fears of slowed growth due to the reopening of the economy and general weakness in growth stocks due to rising interest rates, the company’s stock price has fallen substantially over the last few months. Currently, the company trades over 60% lower than its 52-week high, while its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings stand at 10.5, lower than its historical average.

Meanwhile, WELL Health has continued to deliver solid financials irrespective of the challenges. In the recently reported second-quarter earnings, the company’s revenue grew by 127% to $140.3 million amid solid organic growth. Supported by impressive operating performances across its business verticals, the company recorded over 1.16 million patient visits during the quarter. Along with topline growth, the company’s bottom line also expanded, with its adjusted net income coming in at $17.2 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.2 million in the previous year’s quarter.

After reporting a solid second-quarter performance, WELL Health’s management has raised its 2022 revenue guidance by $25 million to $550 million. The growing adoption of tele-healthcare services, technological advancements, and geographical expansion could support the company’s growth. Besides, the company’s management expects its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to cross $100 million this year. So, given its high-growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I expect WELL Health’s stock price to double over the next three years.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is another stock that has witnessed substantial selling in the last few months, with its stock price falling by 76% compared to its 52-week high. After reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, the company’s management lowered its guidance for this year amid the challenging environment. The lowered guidance and weakness in the tech sector appear to have led to a steep correction in the company’s stock price. Meanwhile, the selloff has dragged the company’s NTM price-to-earnings down to an attractive 15.1.

It’s worth noting that Nuvei has kept its medium-to-long-term guidance unchanged. The increased adoption of digital payments is expanding the company’s addressable market. Meanwhile, Nuvei is working on developing innovative product offerings, expanding its market, and adding new APMs (alternative payment methods) to drive growth.

Its regulated online gaming vertical is growing at a healthy pace, with its revenue run rate currently at $25 million. And company management anticipates this vertical’s annual revenue run rate to soon reach $100 million. So, considering its growth prospects, improving profitability, and attractive valuation, I expect Nuvei to deliver solid returns over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry or CrowdStrike?

| Aditya Raghunath

CrowdStrike and BlackBerry are two cybersecurity stocks trading at a steep discount to historical multiples.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Buy Ahead of the Multi-Trillion Dollar Metaverse Opportunity

| Andrew Button

The metaverse is a huge opportunity and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is making big moves.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Pushes Back on Buy With Prime: Can it Beat Amazon?

| Chris MacDonald

Can Shopify (TSX:SHOP) ultimately beat Amazon in its race to dominate the fulfillment market, or is this stock's run over?

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Energy Stocks

3 Safe TSX Stocks for Investing in a Bear Market

| Vineet Kulkarni

Some TSX stocks are outplaying the broader market this year. Here's how you can play the bear market.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Joey Frenette

Apple and two other U.S. stocks are worth buying right now, even if the Canadian dollar is sluggish.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why I Own Shopify Stock

| Jed Lloren

Many investors have decided to stay away from Shopify stock this year. Here’s why I own it and would even…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

The NASDAQ is Struggling, but Investors are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks

| Andrew Button

The NASDAQ is tanking, but there are two tech stocks that are beating the odds including a little-known TSX stock…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock Right Now, it Would Be This

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to find TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? If I could only buy one TSX stock…

Read more »