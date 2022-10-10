Home » Investing » Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) is a TSX stock that has delivered solid earnings growth and offers nice value and income.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is a Montreal-based communications corporation that operates in North America. Today, I want to discuss why I’m looking to snatch up this TSX stock, as we approach the midway point in October. Let’s jump in.

How has this TSX stock performed so far in 2022?

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plummeted 395 points to close out the previous week on Friday, October 7. Telecom, which is represented by the S&P/TSX Capped Communication Services Index, suffered a marginal decline in that same trading session. Investors on the hunt for stability should still consider snatching up equities in this space.

Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 7.5% week over week as of close on October 7. The stock has plunged 33% in the year-to-date period. Cogeco Communications stock has suffered setbacks since it peaked in April 2022.

Should investors be encouraged by Cogeco’s recent earnings?

Investors can expect to see this company’s final batch of fiscal 2022 results in November. In the third quarter (Q3) 2022, Cogeco delivered revenue growth of 16% to $754 million. Its Ohio broadband systems acquisition powered American broadband services revenue growth of 31% in constant currency. Meanwhile, Canadian broadband services revenue rose by 2.5% largely due to a dip in revenue during the same period in the previous year. Moreover, the lifting of public health restrictions bolstered media activities revenue by 6.8%. This strong revenue growth should pique investor interest in this top TSX stock.

Canadians looking for a more complete picture of Cogeco’s profitability may want to determine its EBITDA. That stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. In Q3 2022, the company posted adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% to $353 million. Once again, this was powered by its American broadband services growth.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 32% year over year to $355 million. Meanwhile, free cash flow dipped 20% to $109 million due to higher capital expenditures.

Cogeco has performed well in the face of increasingly challenging economic conditions. A worsening market has made it more difficult to pursue its aggressive acquisition strategy as it claws for more cash. Regardless, both its American and Canadian broadband services delivered solid revenue growth. Moreover, Cogeco Media, the company’s radio business, has delivered strong ratings growth. However, it has become more difficult to navigate this legacy media in the modern economic climate. With luck, it will be able to attract advertisers, as it continues to post improvements to its ratings.

Is this TSX stock worth buying today?

This company unveiled its fiscal 2023 financial guidelines in its most recent quarterly report. Cogeco projects revenue growth between 2% and 4% on a constant-currency basis. Meanwhile, it expects adjusted EBITDA growth between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a very attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. Cogeco last had an RSI of 21, which puts this TSX stock well in technically oversold territory. Meanwhile, Cogeco offers a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share. That represents a solid 4.2% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

3 Doses of Warren Buffett Wisdom That All TSX Investors Need Right Now

| Andrew Button

Warren Buffett has invested in stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). Should you?

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

Why a Bear Market Shouldn’t Scare Real Estate Investors in the Slightest

| Puja Tayal

Real estate earns rental income and enjoys value appreciation. A bear market shouldn’t scare real estate investors ... it should…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Create a Million-Dollar TFSA 

| Puja Tayal

A million-dollar TFSA portfolio is possible with the right mix of promising growth stocks and dividend stocks that can compound…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About a Recession? 3 Stocks to Play Defence for Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors that are worried about a recession should consider these defensive stocks to buy. They trade at a discount now.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Joey Frenette

Apple and two other U.S. stocks are worth buying right now, even if the Canadian dollar is sluggish.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks from the energy sector that you can buy for your retirement…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why I Own Shopify Stock

| Jed Lloren

Many investors have decided to stay away from Shopify stock this year. Here’s why I own it and would even…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »