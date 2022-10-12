Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

Here’s an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

Looking for a way to boost your passive income? This simple portfolio earns as much as $448 a month in tax-free income.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality Canadian dividend stocks is a great way to earn long-term passive income for retirement. If you start investing early, you can build a tax-free stream of income that can supplement your lifestyle before and after retirement.

Use the TFSA to compound passive income

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best registered accounts you can use to earn tax-free investment income. Any investment income earned from interest, dividends, or capital gains is protected from tax in the TFSA.

That means all income you earn can be held and then re-invested into more dividend-producing stocks. As you accumulate more stocks, you also accumulate more income. The cycle causes a snowball effect.

Earn $448/month of tax-free passive income

Given years and decades to compound, your TFSA passive-income stream could provide life-changing income. Right now, Canadians that were 18 years or older in 2009, can contribute $81,500 into the TFSA. That means you have a substantial platform to build a passive-income stock portfolio today.

At the Motley Fool, we recommend investors have a diversified portfolio of at least eight to 10 stocks. However, here is a hypothetical three-stock portfolio that simply demonstrates how you can turn a $81,5000 TFSA portfolio into a $448 per month passive-income stream today.

Each of these are dividend-growth stocks, so investors can expect their passive-income stream to grow over time as well. Each would make for a solid anchor investment in any passive income-focused TFSA portfolio.

Enbridge

Right now, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is yielding 6.76% on its current stock price of $49.80. With a market cap of $100 billion, Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure provider in North America. Its portfolio of pipelines, processing facilities, utilities, export terminals, and renewable power assets are diversified and highly contracted.

That means that even despite the fluctuating price of oil, it earns a steady rate of return. It has a 27-year history of consecutively growing its dividend and has a solid backlog of projects that should push annual mid-single-digit earnings and dividend growth.

If you put one-third of your TFSA ($27,166) into Enbridge stock, you would earn $459 per quarter (or $153 averaged monthly) of tax-free passive income.

Algonquin Power

Another quality passive-income stock trading with an elevated yield is Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN). At $14.60 per share, Algonquin stock earns a 6.7% dividend yield. With a market cap of $9.9 billion, it has a diverse portfolio of regulated utilities and renewable power assets across North America.

Its regulated power, gas, and water assets help ensure a low-risk baseline return for Algonquin. Its quickly growing renewable power portfolio provides long-term growth, as the global green transition unfolds. This should support high-single-digit earnings and dividend growth in the coming years.

Put a third of your TFSA capacity in Algonquin stock, and you would earn $455 tax-free passive income per quarter (or $151 averaged monthly).

BCE

With a market cap of $38 billion, BCE (TSX:BCE) is another blue-chip stalwart you can rely on for passive income. At $42 per share, this stock earns a 6.4% dividend yield.

BCE is Canada’s largest telecommunications provider. Nearly 50% of Canadian individuals and businesses utilize BCE’s services in one way or another. Cellular coverage, data, and internet are essential services like utilities. Consequently, it earns a reliable baseline of revenues that help support its attractive dividend.

BCE has a great history of growing its dividend by a about 5% annual rate. Put one-third of your TFSA capacity into BCE stock and you would earn a passive-income stream of $434.65 per quarter (or $144.89 averaged monthly).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Unstoppable Canadian Dividend Stock to Own Forever

| Adam Othman

This is arguably the best Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold forever in any self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

Rising Recession Fears: Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While many stocks are at risk of being impacted by a recession, here are two brilliant TSX stocks to buy…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best blue-chip dividend stocks in Canada you can safely buy right now to minimize risks…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two very attractive Canadian dividend stocks you don’t want to miss buying in this year’s bear market.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) and North West Company (TSX:NWC) are defensive dividend stocks that could rise once a recession hits.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 480 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A market pullback is possible in Q4 2022, but investors can buy this low-volatility dividend stock to earn $100 or…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Canadian Stock Is a No-Brainer

| Adam Othman

This high-yielding Canadian energy stock can be an excellent addition to your portfolio for sizable monthly dividend income.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors should already consider buy two top stocks on sale instead of waiting for another market pullback or crash.

Read more »