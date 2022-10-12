Home » Investing » Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Telus Stock

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Telus Stock

A recent dip in TELUS stock looks like an exciting opportunity for dividend growth investors to lock in some great returns.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Wireless technology

Image source: Getty Images

Every market sell-off has historically been an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at discounted prices, but the current bear market feels like a crisis. And it’s psychologically hard to buy stocks during a crisis. However, some defensive, high dividend growth stocks offer strong value propositions that may boost the “buy-the-dip” confidence right now, and TELUS Corporation (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) stock looks more exciting today after a recent decline.

Following a recent 8% drop in TELUS stock during the past month, the dividend yield on this growing telecommunications giant has been reset higher. It’s now at levels last seen during the height of the pandemic when investors panic-sold financial assets. But that’s not all.

TELUS is a growth stock with valuable defensive assets and a growing bi-annual dividend that should belong to any long-term-oriented retirement savings and investment portfolio. And this stock fits into any investing strategy. Here’s why.

TELUS is still a growth stock

TELUS Corporation is leveraging its legacy telecommunications assets and 5G network rollouts to grow some formidable businesses on the side. Innovative business lines have become a source of new growth opportunities, while legacy telecom operations provide stable cash flows for dividend growth, share repurchase, and accretive acquisitions.

The company’s 7.1% revenue growth reported for the second quarter may seem just average. However, TELUS’s investments in healthcare (TELUS Health), its forays into IT services, and its establishment of an agriculture and consumer goods segment are new growth drivers that investors shouldn’t ignore or discount.

For example, TELUS Health added 1.4 million new subscribers to its virtual care services in just 12 months leading up to June 2022 – a 63% annual growth. The company’s healthcare programs covered 22.4 million people at the end of the second quarter of this year, a growth of 4.3 million in the year. The recent $2.3 billion acquisition of LifeWorks should add new growth opportunities to the health business line.

TELUS International’s operating revenue surged 22% and the segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) increased 37% year-over-year during the second quarter due to higher customer adoption rates, and new client wins.

Most noteworthy, the company’s agriculture and consumer goods business line grew revenue by 40% year-over-year during the second quarter. Revenue from this segment is largely in United States dollars, and the current strength in USD currency could lift sales higher during the second half of 2022.

Growth in TELUS’s revenue is accompanied by strong double-digit earnings growth and expansions in Adjusted EBITDA. Wall Street analysts expect TELUS to grow revenue by 9.7% during the next year, and they estimate a strong earnings growth of 15.3% annually over the next five years.

Watch the juicy dividend

TELUS is a dependable dividend growth stock that has been a valuable income provider to several pension portfolios in Canada. The stock’s current dividend yield rarely surpasses the 5% mark during normal economic times.

In the past 10 years, the dividend yield received a bump after the pandemic-induced market sell-off, but it didn’t stay higher for long. However, due to consistent bi-annual dividend growth, and a recent drop in share price, shares spot a 5.03% annualized dividend yield right now.

Historically, dividend yields this high on T stock have been bonus offerings to long-term-oriented dividend growth investors who wished to deploy new capital. Over the past decade, the TELUS dividend increased by 111%, and shareholder returns increased from 73% to more than 163%.

TELUS stock's 73% capital gain boosted to a 163% total return after 111% dividend growth over 10 years 2012-2022 YTD.
TELUS Corp 10 Year total returns and dividend growth. Source: YCharts

Any future dips on TELUS stock will be exciting buying opportunities on a defensive stock that consistently grows its dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TSX stocks have had a rough year but these three are thriving and have a bright outlook for the months…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are two dividend-growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Dollarama Stock Is Trading at Record Highs

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dollarama stock has returned 35% this year, while TSX stocks at large have lost 15%.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Fortis Stock Right Now?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis stock has a track record that speaks for itself -- recent price weakness appears to be a great opportunity…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’m Buying When They Fall Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, the stock market keeps dropping. But if you're a long-term investor, now is the time to buy these three…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These three rallying Canadian dividend stocks could continue to outperform the market, despite broader market uncertainties.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in Enbridge Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has outperformed the market as it benefits from the global energy crisis. Is this stock a buy?

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stock look oversold and offer dividend yields above 6%.

Read more »