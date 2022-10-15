Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top TSX Stocks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

3 Top TSX Stocks That Could Boost Your Passive Income

Are you looking for TSX stocks that could generate passive income? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Like many investors, I aim to one day have my portfolio pay for my day-to-day expenses. One way I aim to do this is by investing in solid dividend stocks. I define a solid dividend stock as a company that possesses two characteristics.

First, it must have a reliable history of paying dividends. For example, a company that has managed to pay shareholders in each of the past 20 years. Second, it must be a high-yield dividend stock. By this, I require stocks to yield 2% or more. By focusing on stocks with these characteristics, investors could greatly boost their passive income.

Buy one of the leading Canadian banks

When looking for dividend stocks, I prefer to stick with blue-chip companies. In my opinion, there’s no better place to look for such companies than in the Canadian banking industry. The leaders within that industry are some of the most impressive companies in the country. Take Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) for example. This company has established a very formidable presence in Canada, and it’s now becoming a major player in international markets.

With respect to its dividend, Bank of Nova Scotia is among one of the most impressive companies as well. It has managed to pay shareholders a dividend in each of the past 189 years. Investors should consider that there have been many economic periods that could’ve derailed that dividend distribution. The fact that Bank of Nova Scotia has been able to remain consistent for nearly two centuries is amazing. Today, this company offers investors a forward dividend yield of 6.35%.

Invest in this telecom company

If you already own one of the Canadian banks, or aren’t interested in that industry, then consider a Canadian telecom company. In Canada, this industry is dominated by three companies. All of which could continue to operate important businesses for Canadians over the coming years. However, of that group, Telus (TSX:T) stands out, in my opinion. This company operates the largest telecom network in Canada and has also emerged as a solid player in the global healthcare industry.

Telus has been paying dividends since 1999. Although it hasn’t managed to increase its dividend every year, Telus has raised its distribution in each of the past 17 years. In addition, the company plans to continue raising its dividend through to at least 2025 at a rate of 7% to 10%. Another outstanding dividend stock, Telus offers investors a forward yield of 4.93%.

This is one of the strongest dividend stocks in Canada

When discussing Canadian dividend stocks, it’s impossible to exclude Fortis (TSX:FTS). As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the best and easiest dividend stocks to hold in a portfolio. This company provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Because of the nature of its business, Fortis tends to see very few surprises in revenue from year to year. This has resulted in it being one of the most stable stocks in Canada, with a five-year beta of 0.19.

Fortis is well known for its long history of raising is dividend distribution. It holds the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada at 48 years. The company expects to continue raising its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 6% through to at least 2025. Today, investors can take advantage of a forward dividend yield of 4.45%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, FORTIS INC, and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now look oversold.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Some TSX stocks, including Pembina Pipeline and Savaria, pay monthly dividends, allowing investors to create a passive income stream.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 Best TSX Stocks of 2022 So Far: Are They Buys Now?

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks have performed well for the better part of the year and might be good investments at…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Turn a $50,000 TFSA Into $1.1 Million + $19,000 in Tax-Free Dividends for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Earn tax-free passive income for life in your TFSA. Here are five TSX stocks that could turn your $50,000 TFSA…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That are Aristocrats in the Making

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you're searching for passive income, don't count out underrated dividend stocks. Here are two options that have massive long-term…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Defensive Stocks to Buy as the Global Growth Outlook Weakens

| Vineet Kulkarni

If global growth weakens next year, here's how investors can create defensive portfolios in such volatile markets.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in October 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the volatile outlook, I believe the following three TSX stocks could be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

Modern buildings in business district
Dividend Stocks

The Top Real Estate Stocks To Buy With $100

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three real estate stocks not only provide you with passive income, but also should do well even if the…

Read more »