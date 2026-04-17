2 Canadian Lumber Stocks to Watch Right Now

These lumber stocks could benefit from stable demand in construction and infrastructure.

When it comes to long-term investing, some of the most reliable opportunities come from industries related to real-world demand, and lumber is one such sector. Whether it’s housing, infrastructure, or industrial development, wood products remain essential across multiple parts of the economy. As construction activity continues across North America, companies operating in this space could continue to benefit.

For investors looking to diversify beyond traditional market sectors, lumber stocks can offer a mix of stability and cyclical upside. In this article, let’s take a closer look at two Canadian companies that seem well-positioned to benefit from ongoing demand in this space.

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Stella-Jones stock: A stable business built on essential demand

Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) has carved out a strong niche by focusing on products that support critical infrastructure. Its portfolio includes utility poles, railway ties, and industrial wood products, along with residential lumber distribution across North America.

SJ stock is currently trading at $82.86 per share with a market cap of $4.5 billion. Over the last year, it has climbed 26%, reflecting strong investor confidence. It also offers a small quarterly dividend with a yield of 1.6%.

From a financial perspective, the company delivered solid results in 2025. Its revenue reached $3.5 billion last year, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at $661 million, representing an 18.9% margin. Strong operating cash flow of $557 million allowed Stella-Jones to reinvest in the business, pursue acquisitions, and return $158 million to shareholders.

This financial growth has been driven largely by its utility products segment, where sales rose 9% excluding acquisitions. Even with slightly higher manufacturing costs impacting margins, the company improved its operating income to $516 million and posted a net profit of $337 million.

Meanwhile, Stella-Jones is continuing to invest in growth. Its planned US$50 million facility in the southeastern United States is expected to strengthen its presence in infrastructure-related products – a segment that tends to generate consistent long-term demand.

West Fraser stock: A cyclical player positioning for recovery

West Fraser Timber (TSX:WFG) could be another amazing stock to consider right now for investors seeking to benefit from lumber demand. As one of the largest wood product manufacturers, it operates across lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, and paper.

After climbing nearly 7% over the last four months, WFG stock currently trades at $89.05 per share with a market cap of $6.9 billion, and provides a dividend yield of about 2%.

Its recent results reflect the challenges of a cyclical industry. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of about US$1.2 billion but posted a net loss of US$751 million, mainly due to restructuring and impairment charges.

However, the company is actively working to improve its cost structure. It has been shutting down underperforming mills while ramping up production at more efficient, modernized facilities. These steps could position its business for stronger margins when market conditions improve.

For 2026, West Fraser expects modest demand in lumber and is targeting shipments between 2.4 and 2.7 billion board feet. While some segments may remain soft, its focus on operational efficiency and cost control could support a gradual recovery.

Why these lumber stocks look attractive to buy

Both of these companies offer exposure to a sector that remains essential to economic activity. Stella-Jones stands out for its stability and infrastructure-driven revenue streams, while West Fraser provides leverage to a potential cyclical rebound. For long-term investors, combining stable performers with turnaround opportunities can be a smart way to build a balanced portfolio.