Home » Investing » How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $500,000 Over Time

How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $500,000 Over Time

Canadian investors can look to turn a $20,000 TFSA into half a million by buying the dip in growth stocks like Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

In early 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) estimated that the average balance in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) was $32,224. Over the past decade, Canadian investors have likely read their fair share of stories on the vaunted million-dollar TFSA. This was considered a particularly impressive accomplishment when the cumulative contribution room in a TFSA was far less than the $81,500 it stands at today. Today, I want to discuss how Canadians can look to turn a $20,000 balance in a TFSA into half a million over time.

Investors would need to double-up their portfolio 25 times over in order to own a $500,000 TFSA. This may seem insurmountable, but the last decade has shown us that persistent and opportunistic investors can stack up capital gains at an impressive pace.

Here’s an undervalued bank stock that I’d snatch up in a TFSA today

The first stock I want to target in our TFSA is not a huge gamble. We have time on our side, and we are looking at a market that is rife with discounts in the final quarter of 2022. Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is my favourite target among the Big Six Canadian bank stocks right now. These profit machines offer a mouth-watering balance of capital growth and income. However, the financial sector has found itself in a bind, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) pursues its more aggressive interest rate-tightening path in over a decade.

Shares of this bank stock have plunged 29% in 2022 as of close on October 11. That has pushed Scotiabank well into negative territory in the year-over-year period. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the bank still delivered solid net income growth on the back of strong domestic and international banking volume growth.

Scotiabank currently possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.6. This bank stock slipped below the $50 price mark during the 2020 market pullback. It hit an all-time high of $95 per share in the spring of 2022, nearly doubling up over a two-year period. TFSA investors can also gobble up its quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share. That represents a tasty 6.4% yield.

This growth stock offers a big opportunity in early October

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is a growth stock that TFSA investors should watch closely in the final quarter of 2022. This Mississauga-based company provides time-sensitive overnight air cargo services across Canada. Its shares have dropped 30% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 42% from the same time in 2021.

In Q2 2022, the company posted net earnings of $160 million — up from a net loss of $11.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted free cash flow rose to $44.8 million compared to $36.0 million in the previous year.

This growth stock went from a $20 valuation in 2015 to an all-time high of $250/share in November 2020. That illustrates how explosive stocks like Cargojet can be in your TFSA over a relatively short investment period. Cargojet stock currently possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 10.

One more stock I’d target in your TFSA right now

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is the third stock I’d target in a TFSA in this turbulent market. The company provides non-prime leasing and lending services to Canadian consumers. This financial stock has delivered big growth and it qualifies as a Dividend Aristocrat. That is a stock you can trust for the long term in your TFSA.

This financial stock plunged below the $30 mark during the March 2020 market pullback. It would quickly recover in the months that followed and eventually achieve an all-time high of $218/share in September 2021. goeasy has plunged 41% in the year-to-date period.

Shares of goeasy currently possess a very favourable P/E ratio of 9.8. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, representing a 3.5% yield. TFSA investors should be eager to snatch up these discounted growth stocks in the first half of October.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Betting BIG on Oil Stocks: Should You, Too?

| Robin Brown

Warren Buffett has been making a huge bet on oil stocks in 2022. Here's why Canadian investors should consider following…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $170/Month With This TSX Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can make a passive income of $170/month with this top dividend-paying stock.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks offer both solid dividends and stock appreciation prospects.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best high-yield dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy right now to get outstanding returns on…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

2 Recession-Resilient Stocks to Stabilize Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two steady pillars to hold your TFSA up in a recession year.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

2 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bargain stocks like Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Investing

3 Reasons to Avoid Aritzia Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Aritzia continues to post impressive results, upcoming macroeconomic headwinds make this highly valued stock vulnerable.

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Natural Gas Stocks to Buy in October 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

These Canadian natural gas stocks offer handsome growth prospects.

Read more »