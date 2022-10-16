Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Why This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain

Why This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain

Here’s why I think Suncor (TSX:SU) is one energy giant that is starting to look like a major bargain, despite the recent choppy market.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

Most energy companies are performing brilliantly in the current market environment. These commodity producers are generating record free cash flow and earnings growth, in most cases. Additionally, the shareholders of these companies have benefitted from share repurchases and special dividends. 

Among all the energy stock options currently available in the market, Suncor (TSX:SU) looks like a major bargain. Here are the reasons why. 

Suncor is streamlining its energy exposure

According to recent reports, Suncor has announced the sale of its solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities for $730 million. Notably, this sale includes the key 202-megawatt Forty Mile wind project located in Alberta, which is supposed to be operational within the current year.

Apart from this project, Suncor is also selling off stakes in the Adelaide, Chin Chute, and Magrath wind facilities in the province of Ontario. By taking this major step, Suncor is streamlining its energy portfolio and simplifying its focus. 

This deal’s closing is expected to happen in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. Moreover, this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, along with third-party regulatory reviews. 

Suncor’s chief executive officer and interim president Kris Smith, declared in a statement that the company’s decision to divest their solar and wind assets would enable it to streamline its portfolio and also focus solely on their core business. 

Mr. Smith also said Suncor would continue its advancement in its ESG (environmental, social, and governance) efforts by installing lower-emission cogeneration units at base plant, which will replace the current coke-fired boilers. 

Suncor surpasses estimates again in the second quarter

In Q2 2022, Suncor recorded a strong growth compared to the second quarter of 2021. Its adjusted funds from operations rose to $5.345 billion from last year’s $2.362 billion. Also, the company’s cash flow from operating activities rose to $4.235 billion (i.e., $3.01 per common share) from $2.086 billion (i.e., $1.39 per common share) a year earlier. 

In addition, Suncor reported earnings per share of $2.12, beating Zack’s Consensus Estimate of $1.74/share. Thus, Suncor exceeded the market estimate by 21.84%. 

Shareholders continue to get solid returns from Suncor

Suncor continues to benefit its shareholders with growing returns. The company returned almost $3.2 billion in capital to shareholders, including share repurchases and dividend payments. Experts also reported that in Q2 2022, the rate of share repurchases as well as dividends per common share, were the highest to date in this company’s history. 

Currently, Suncor is trading at around the $43 level. At this level, I think the strong fundamentals of this enterprise will ensure solid returns in the long term. These are the factors that make Suncor a major bargain, as compared to other energy companies out there. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Betting BIG on Oil Stocks: Should You, Too?

| Robin Brown

Warren Buffett has been making a huge bet on oil stocks in 2022. Here's why Canadian investors should consider following…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks offer both solid dividends and stock appreciation prospects.

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Natural Gas Stocks to Buy in October 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

These Canadian natural gas stocks offer handsome growth prospects.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Defensive Stocks to Buy as the Global Growth Outlook Weakens

| Vineet Kulkarni

If global growth weakens next year, here's how investors can create defensive portfolios in such volatile markets.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Value Stocks That are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Value stocks will outperform growth names in the short to medium-term. Here are three Canadian gems to consider.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 14

| Jitendra Parashar

High volatility in TSX stocks is likely to remain intact in the near term amid grim economic prospects.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all those corrected stocks offer value! Here are 3 attractively valued TSX stocks.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About CVE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is up 60% year-to-date, and more growth is expected. But is it a buy in this market…

Read more »