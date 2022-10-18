Home » Investing » Canadians: 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

Canadians: 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

Are you trying to diversify your portfolio? Here are three great foreign companies for Canadians to invest in right now!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians are very fortunate to have the opportunity to invest in excellent domestic stocks. However, it’s very important to consider investing in companies that operate internationally as well. This could give Canadians the chance to seek growth opportunities that aren’t present in Canada. For example, an investor could have taken advantage of Apple, when it was on the rise, and generated massive returns.

In this article, I’ll discuss three great foreign companies for Canadians to invest in right now.

This three-headed beast should be in your portfolio

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is the first foreign stock that Canadians should consider investing in right now. This company operates out of Singapore, but its business has expanded into many markets around the world. There are three distinct business segments that drive Sea Limited. These are its digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital payments businesses. Of those, Shopee, Sea Limited’s e-commerce arm, is what could attract investors the most.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Shopee reported US$1.7 billion in revenue. That represents a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 51%. Considering that consumer spending has fallen a lot this year, Shopee’s ability to increase its revenue is very impressive. In addition to its strong ecommerce performance, Sea Limited continues to show growth elsewhere. SeaMoney, its digital payments business, reported a YoY increase in revenue of 214%. Sea Limited is a very interesting company that could pay off in spades by the end of the decade.

A massive e-commerce company

Sticking with the e-commerce theme, investors should consider buying shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) today. Although this company only operates within the e-commerce industry compared to Sea Limited, which operates in many different areas, MercadoLibre offers a very comprehensive solution. It operates a marketplace and provides logistics, payments, and credit services.

In Q2 2022, MercadoLibre reported US$8.6 billion in revenue. That represents a YoY increase of 26%. That growth was driven by a total purchase volume of $30.2 billion (YoY increase of 84%). Although these numbers are all very impressive, there’s a figure that investors should focus on more. MercadoLibre reported that its operating margin has expanded to 9.6%, resulting in US$250 million in income for the quarter. This suggests that MercadoLibre is becoming more efficient as it scales. That’s very welcoming for growth investors.

One of the biggest companies you don’t know about

Finally, investors should consider investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM). For those that aren’t familiar, this is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. It develops parts used by many of the world’s most well-known brands, including Apple.

What initially attracted me to this company is its solid financial performance. From 2017 to 2021, Taiwan Semiconductor’s revenue grew each year. Over that period, the company’s revenue exhibited a compound annual growth rate of more than 10%. That’s very impressive for a company of this size.

That strong financial performance has also allowed Taiwan Semiconductor to become a reliable dividend stock. In fact, this company has paid investors a dividend each year since 1999. So, if you’re in it for growth or dividends, Taiwan Semiconductor has something for everyone.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Apple, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, MercadoLibre, Sea Limited, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Bank Stocks

These 2 Canadian Small Cap Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian small-cap stocks such as Goeasy have the potential to deliver outsized returns to investors in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Downturn

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the nature of their businesses and solid fundamentals, I believe these three Canadian stocks are perfect additions to your…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software and Shopify are two top growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Investing

Why Aritzia Stock and Canada Goose are Dressed for Success

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) stock are too cheap to ignore going into a recession.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying in the Downturn

| Puja Tayal

The tech stock meltdown has put the Nasdaq in bear territory. Now is an opportune time to buy into next…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top dividend stocks to consider buying now.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can rely on even in a difficult economic environment.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About SHOP Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock, despite the recent market beat down.

Read more »