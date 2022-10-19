Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Double up on Right Now

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Double up on Right Now

Top TSX dividend stocks now offering high yields for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Market corrections give investors a good opportunity to buy great dividend stocks at undervalued prices. These high yielders are worth more than a look?

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for close to $57 per share at the time of writing compared to $74 in June. The steep drop in the stock price looks overdone. Nonetheless, investors seeking high-yield passive income from a top dividend stock can now get a 6.3% yield.

TC Energy operates 93,300 km of natural gas pipelines and more than 650 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In addition, TC Energy has oil pipelines and power generation assets that balance out the revenue stream. They provide important cash flow to help fund expansion projects and pay out dividends to shareholders.

Natural gas demand is rising as utilities around the world switch to the fuel from coal and oil in a bid to lower emissions. The war in Ukraine has also driven new demand for North American liquified natural gas (LNG). TC Energy is benefitting as Europe seeks to find new and reliable long-term supplies to replace gas currently purchased from Russia.

TC Energy has a $28 billion capital program on the go that should support ongoing dividend increases. The board raised the payout in each of the past 22 years.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $66 per share at the time of writing compared to $95 back in February. But do not fret if you missed the big rally in bank stocks off the 2020 crash. Investors now have another chance to buy BNS stock at a discounted price and pick up a dividend yield of more than 6%.

A global recession is likely on the way as central banks raise interest rates in an attempt to cool off an overheated post-pandemic economy and bring inflation back down to reasonable levels. Investors are concerned that the soaring cost of living was already forcing households to reduce discretionary spending after the pandemic binge. Undoubtedly, the steep jump in borrowing costs caused by rising rates will push the economy into a deep recession.

That’s possible, but the general consensus among economists is that Canada and the U.S. will see a mild and short recession. Businesses and households built up large savings over the past two years. Yet, it will take time for them to work that down as economic activity slows.

Some pain is to be expected as loan losses rise and revenue growth slows at the banks. But investors might also be underestimating the positive effect of rising net interest margins that banks typically enjoy when interest rates increase.

Bank of Nova Scotia appears attractive at 7.9 times trailing 12-month earnings. This Big Six Bank stock should deliver decent total returns for buy-and-hold investors.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks to buy now

Volatility should be expected in the coming months and more downside is possible for the overall market and these stock picks. However, TFSA investors seeking attractive passive income and RRSP investors looking for high-yield stocks with good potential for capital gains might want to consider buying TC Energy and Bank of Nova Scotia at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of TC Energy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy in a Correction

| Robin Brown

Looking for TSX stocks that are incredible bargains today? Here are three TSX dividend aristocrats that are no-brainer buys right…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks look attractive to buy today.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Passive income isn’t the only reason to have this high-yield dividend stock on your watch list today.

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Tech Stocks

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in October

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The tech sector is a key industry that should be represented in any portfolio. Vecima is one of two dividend-paying…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Downturn

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the nature of their businesses and solid fundamentals, I believe these three Canadian stocks are perfect additions to your…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top dividend stocks to consider buying now.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can rely on even in a difficult economic environment.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFI Stock: An Under-the-Radar Growth Share to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While everyone else is looking at popular growth stocks in oil and gas, they're missing out on TFI (TSX:TFII) stock,…

Read more »