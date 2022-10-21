Home » Investing » Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here’s Warren Buffett’s Advice

Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here’s Warren Buffett’s Advice

While many stocks trade at massive discounts in this market, here’s Warren Buffett’s time-tested tips to buy stocks.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When stocks sell-off, investors know it’s a great opportunity. In fact, Warren Buffett, one of the best investors of all time, has a quote that says, “Whether we’re talking about stocks or socks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Many investors would agree that these environments are excellent opportunities to buy stocks. Nonetheless, it can still be tough to decide when exactly to buy and what to buy.

On the one hand, you don’t want to buy too early during market sell-offs, only for stocks to continue falling and offering better discounts in the future. On the other hand, you don’t want to be too greedy and wait too long, or you could miss the dip altogether.

Undoubtedly, you can easily overcomplicate the matter by thinking about too many factors, Or you can take Warren Buffett’s advice on how and when you should buy stocks.

Should you buy stocks today or wait?

Buffett has an extremely famous quote that says, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

There are a couple of takeaways investors can learn from this. First, just because there are some significant deals on the market today doesn’t mean they are the best investments you can buy.

Secondly, once you have a list of the highest-quality businesses that you’re interested in buying, you can begin to invest in them once you believe they are trading at a fair value. And in this environment, many stocks are trading at or below their fair values.

Buffett has said, “Don’t pass up something that’s attractive today because you think you will find something better tomorrow.”

So when you see high-quality stocks that you can buy and hold for the long haul, such as BCE trading just off its lows, roughly 20% off its highs, while offering investors a yield of more than 6.2%, it’s certainly worth considering adding to your portfolio today.

Undervalued stocks

While the market has yet to recover, some stocks already offer less of a discount than they did earlier this year. Aritzia, for example, sold off with the rest of the market to start the year. But after consistently posting solid results, the stock trades just 15% off its highs today compared to 45% back in June.

Even as interest rates have continued to increase and the market continues to sell off, some high-quality stocks are already seeing a minor recovery. So its crucial to buy the best stocks as soon as you believe they’re trading at undervalued prices.

Without a doubt, this market offers great opportunities, and you can certainly find many high-quality stocks trading at or below their fair value. Still, you must understand how the company makes money before you buy any stock.

Warren Buffett advises to only buy stocks that you understand

Two of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes are directly related. In the past, he’s said, “Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.” Moreover, he’s advised, “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

Understanding any company you plan to buy and hold is crucial to make the best investing decisions possible. If you don’t understand a stock, there’s no way for you to accurately gauge what its fair value is, which is crucial to buying and selling stocks.

One stock that’s ultra-cheap today and has a business that everyone can understand is InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN).

InterRent is a REIT that owns residential properties such as apartment buildings in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. Its a straightforward business that many Canadians can understand and an industry worth investing in for the long haul.

Plus, in addition to InterRent being a high-quality growth stock, it’s also trading at its lowest level in over four years.

The low stock price makes it an enticing opportunity to buy InterRent. Investors can gain exposure to its high-quality assets while they trade well below fair value.

Below $11 per share, InterRent trades at just 22.7 times its forward adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), the lowest it’s been since the beginning of 2018. Furthermore, its yield is approaching levels not seen since 2016, making it a high-quality undervalued stock you can buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ARITZIA INC, BCE INC., and INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 in Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income? These are the three dividend stocks to bring you solid income forever, not just during this downturn.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About Suncor Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is grossly undervalued. Investors seem to be ignoring the many strengths to this energy company.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have made some buy-and-hold investors quite rich.

Read more »

Cannabis smoke
Cannabis Stocks

If I’d Invested $100 in WEED Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock are down 70% in 2022. Despite the pullback, it remains a high-risk investment.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two TSX stocks could triple your investment over the next eight…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Investing

How to Survive Inflation and High Interest Rates, Warren Buffett-Style

| Andrew Button

Warren Buffett deals with high interest rates by holding bank stocks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

6 Canadian Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These six dividend stocks each offer dividend yields above 6%, supported by ongoing growth that will continue for the foreseeable…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Most EV Stocks Are Moonshots: Here’s a Safer Road for Your Money

| Andrew Button

EV stocks like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are in vogue, but dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are far better.

Read more »