Home » Investing » 3 Safe TSX Stocks Almost No One is Talking About

3 Safe TSX Stocks Almost No One is Talking About

Buying promising and safe stocks (in significant numbers) that you can hold for decades is a time-tested way to build wealth.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

One of the most important truths that every investor should be aware of is that some degree of risk is inherent to almost all stocks. There is a risk even if you choose from the most stable blue-chip stocks. So, when taking on some level of risk, why not grow your pool of potential investments beyond the blue-chip options?

Plenty of safe, mid-cap companies share the same characteristics of the elite blue chips but are not counted among them since they don’t meet market cap requirements.

And there are at least three such mid-cap stocks that are flying under the radar and could offer investors promising potential.

Stelco Holdings

Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) is among the country’s oldest and most prominent steelmakers. The company has two main facilities, producing about two million tons of steel products annually. The company caters to a wide variety of local industries and has a robust client base.

It also focuses on green/environmentally friendly steel production practices, making its steel more alluring to companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint throughout the supply chain.

Stelco is a safe and healthy business that is currently an undervalued bargain. It’s trading at a 37% discount from its recent peak, and the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 1.38. The discount has pushed its dividend yield up to an attractive 3.45%. And even though the stock is significantly below its pre-pandemic peak, the undervaluation points to solid growth potential.

BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is one of the most well-known names when it comes to the recreational vehicle market in North America. The company has nine brands under its banner, including snowmobile companies, watercraft manufacturers, and an off-road vehicle company. BRP has carved out a sizeable portion of this niche market for itself, making it a leader you can safely bet on.

BRP stock, while not as undervalued or discounted as Stelco, is definitely on the right side of fair valuation. The P/E ratio is at 9.9 and the stock is down 32% from its peak.

While it’s a dividend stock, the 0.75% yield pales in comparison to its 99% growth in the last five years. If the stock keeps moving at this pace, you can see your capital double in the next five years with this safe, mid-cap company.

StorageVault Canada

Real estate is usually considered a safe investment, and you can make it even safer with a company like StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI). It’s not just backed by “hard” real estate assets, but it’s also a dominant player in a niche real estate market – storage spaces. This is a specific slice of commercial real estate that is highly fragmented, with only a few notable names, including StorageVault Canada.

The company has made several acquisitions over the years and is growing, both by acquiring complementary businesses and purchasing storage spaces/stores, increasing the size of its portfolio.

The stock saw exceptional growth between 2010 and 2017, and even though the current growth pace is a far cry from past momentum, SVI stock still managed to almost triple its investors’ capital in the last five years, with its 189% growth.

Foolish takeaway

Not all undervalued stocks are worth buying but companies with strong fundamentals like Stelco and BRP are definitely worth considering. And even though it’s not undervalued right now, robust growth stocks like StorageVault can become wealth builders for investors, assuming they are held for long enough.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BRP INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks now appear oversold.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With this Canadian dividend stock from the energy sector, you can easily earn passive income for decades.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy When There’s a Bear Market

| Adam Othman

These two resilient TSX stocks can be excellent investments to own during bear market conditions.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $1,000 in October Can Generate $102 a Year on Repeat

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn passive income? This October, invest $1,000 in two stocks and get $102 in repeat income.

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

2 ‘Toothpaste and Toilet Paper Stocks’ to Buy Without Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two prominent TSX consumer staples stocks are safe havens and consistent dividend payers in this period of high inflation.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’m Buying in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab this oversold dividend stock in October before other investors catch on to its record-setting performance!

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

1 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy in October 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) is an undervalued dividend stock that is well worth picking up in the final days of…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $200 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 2,223 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how this Canadian dividend stock could let you generate $200 in monthly passive income.

Read more »