Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Bucking Business Trends

3 TSX Stocks Bucking Business Trends

Although many stocks are being impacted by the current environment, these three TSX stocks are still growing at an impressive pace.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

Earnings season is kicking off as the economy continues to face significant headwinds. They include rapidly rising interest rates, surging inflation, ongoing supply chain issues, and heightened geopolitical tensions. As companies struggle in today’s environment, many TSX stocks are expected to report poor earnings as they .

However, while most stocks are having trouble, not every stock is being negatively impacted. In fact, here are three top TSX stocks to buy now that are expected to report strong earnings growth this year.

A top healthcare tech stock showing impressive organic growth

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) was one of the biggest gainers through the pandemic. Since then, though, it has fallen out of favour and become ultra-cheap.

However, unlike many stocks that have been losing value this year, WELL’s business isn’t slowing down. In fact, it continues to report impressive organic growth from its companies. Additionally, it is consistently finding value accretive acquisitions to make.

Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising that analysts expect WELL to continue posting solid growth over the coming quarters. Especially since it’s consistently been beating expectations.

For the full year 2022, analysts expect WELL to generate over $550 million in revenue, growth of 86% year over year. Additionally, they expect the stock to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of more than $100 million, or growth of more than 70% year over year.

WELL is trading at an enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA ratio of just 10 times and an EV-to-sales ratio of just 1.9 time. It’s not only a stock to buy for its impressive growth potential but also one of the cheapest TSX stocks to buy now.

One of the top defensive growth stocks to buy on the TSX

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) is another high-quality stock that’s been growing its earnings all year despite a tough economic environment.

Because Brookfield owns a portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets diversified all over the world, the stock is highly defensive. This makes it an ideal investment for this economic environment because its operations are so reliable.

However, Brookfield is also run like a growth stock, with management constantly looking to recycle capital and find new, undervalued investments. Much of its revenue is indexed to inflation. Therefore, not only is it a stock that can protect your capital, it also has the potential to expand its earnings considerably.

Already this year, in the first and second quarters, Brookfield’s revenue increased by 27% and 38.2% year over year, respectively. More importantly, though, its funds from operations (FFO) increased by 14.4% year over year in Q1 and more than 30% in Q2.

And going forward, analysts continue to expect its FFO to grow at an impressive pace. For the full year, they expect Brookfield will grow its FFO by 20% and another 15% next year.

So while many TSX stocks are struggling in this environment, Brookfield won’t just protect your capital. BIP stock also offers a tonne of growth potential.

A top growth stock that’s also highly defensive

Another high-quality growth stock with tonnes of defensive qualities is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL).

Jamieson operates in the healthcare space, selling vitamins, supplements and other health products. However, it doesn’t just manufacture and market these products, it also owns one of the best-known brands in the space.

For years, Jamieson has been a high-quality growth stock, growing mostly organically but also showing it can make strong value accretive acquisitions.

The health supplement maker is a high-quality investment due to its defensive operations. Jamieson is also expected to report impressive growth this year and next.

Analysts currently expect that Jamieson’s revenue and net income this year will come in 23.7% and 18.9% higher than last year, respectively. They also expect its EBITDA for 2022 will come in 22.7% higher than last year.

Jamieson is trading at a forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of just 11 times, below its five-year average of 15.2 times. This makes it one of the top TSX stocks you can buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Top TSX Stocks

4 Reasons I’d Buy Aritzia Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Aritzia unsurprisingly reported strong growth again this month, showing why it's one of the best long-term growth stocks to buy…

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Top TSX Stocks

Buy Alert: CNR Stock is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CN Rail stock has been a long-term outperformer, and recent results including double digit EPS growth further solidify its strength.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Top TSX Stocks

Buy This Undervalued TSX Stock Before Everybody Else Does

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Nutrien stock is one of the most undervalued TSX stocks today, as the business fires on all cylinders,

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Top TSX Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy This Week

| Daniel Da Costa

Markets likely won't remain this cheap forever, so while these TSX stocks trade at attractive discounts, they're some of the…

Read more »

top TSX stocks october 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in October 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Top TSX Stocks

2 TSX Retail Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you're searching for buy-and-hold assets for your self-directed portfolio, take a closer look at these two top TSX retail…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Top TSX Stocks

Great TSX Stocks for Massive TFSA Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (LNF) and TC Energy (TRP) are just two passive income stocks with dividends for TFSA investors looking for…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TSX stocks have had a rough year but these three are thriving and have a bright outlook for the months…

Read more »