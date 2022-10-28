Home » Investing » TFSA Dividend Stocks: Buy 3,191 Shares in This TSX Stock for $3,000 in Passive Income

TFSA Dividend Stocks: Buy 3,191 Shares in This TSX Stock for $3,000 in Passive Income

Renewable energy is the future, and this stock is a solid purchase for long-term returns and passive income today among dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks have been a key focus right now for investors. With the TSX still down by 8.8% year to date, investors are looking for ways to make back the cash they’ve lost this year. And one way is to bring in passive income through dividend stocks.

Energy seems secure, right?

With this in mind, some of the best dividend stocks in the past have been energy stocks. Specifically, oil and gas companies. And right now seems as good a time as any! You get passive income, plus returns as the price of oil and gas rebounds significantly.

But not so fast. This is all well and good right now, but there’s a prediction that there will soon be a drop in oil and gas prices. In fact, oil and gas prices have already started to come back down. And even if they surge back up again, honestly this sector just seems way too volatile for my liking.

Look at the past few years. Some of the top energy stocks have fluctuated up and down since 2017! Sure, you may get some passive income from these dividend stocks, but is it worth it if you’re losing share returns?

Don’t ditch energy altogether

Instead of ditching energy, I would instead look to renewable energy for dividend stocks. There are some out there that have been growing for the past few decades. Therefore, they aren’t just popular stocks starting to rise in the wake of this growth opportunity.

One of those dividend stocks includes TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW). TransAlta stock is the perfect option for investors unsure of where the future of renewable energy lies. The company invests in everything from wind and hydro and solar to gas from Canada, the United States, and Australia. This gives you access to growth in oil and gas prices but provides you with a clear path to renewable growth.

Furthermore, it’s this diversification that also makes it a safe option. The main issue right now seems to be rising interest rates and inflation, as the company tries to expand its operations. Even so, it’s a strong company with solid passive income. Let’s see why.

Staying strong

During the second quarter, TransAlta stock reported a 30% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $126 million year over year. Free cash flow increased by 23%, and it’s working on several expansion projects throughout Canada.

New on these expansion projects should come with the third-quarter results, which are out Nov. 8. Right now is a great opportunity to lock in these rates before a potential bump.

Shares are down 18% year to date, though they have bounced up 13% during this rally in the markets. You can still pick it up trading at 2.11 times book value, and it’s still a strong company needing just 49.23% of equity to cover all its debts.

Passive income, and then some!

If investors were to purchase 3,191 shares on the TSX today, that would bring in $3,000 per year. That’s a total investment of $46,173 as of writing. Plus, that income comes out each and every month like a paycheque!

Don’t ignore this downturn and the opportunities lying within it. These won’t last forever. So, make sure to add TransAlta stock to your watchlist when looking for dividend stocks today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Richly valued stocks have significantly lost their value this year. Here are three undervalued names.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Pizza Pizza vs. Boston Pizza?

| Daniel Da Costa

High-quality dividend stocks are great long-term investments, and restaurant royalty stocks are some of the best for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

To Earn an Easy $1,000 a Month, Buy 1,950 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

You can earn $1,000/month in passive income if you invest $1,000 every month in this TSX stock for 10 years.…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or TD Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need cash now, but also looking for future growth? These three dividend stocks are solid picks for those seeking more…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $25,000 and Get $165,000 + $90/Month in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Turn a $25,000 TFSA into $165,000 and earn monthly passive income by owning top dividend stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Could Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

| Kay Ng

It'd be smart of retirees to put some of their long-term capital into dividend stocks that grow fast. Here are…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Under $30

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can rely on these under $30 Canadian dividend stocks to earn attractive passive income.

Read more »