Home » Investing » Why I Own Freehold Royalties Stock

Why I Own Freehold Royalties Stock

Here’s why Freehold Royalties is one of my top positions and an ideal stock for investors to buy while the energy sector rallies.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

Having exposure to energy stocks is crucial when diversifying your portfolio, as energy is one of the most important sectors in our economy. And while there are numerous energy stocks that you can consider, especially in Canada, my top energy holding is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU).

What’s tricky about the energy industry is that it’s essential to our economy, but commodities are also known to be cyclical. Therefore, although there are plenty of energy stocks to choose from, finding high-quality companies that you can feel confident owning for the long haul will take a fair amount of research.

So with that in mind, here are a few reasons why I own Freehold Royalties stock and have the confidence to hold the energy company for the long haul.

Freehold Royalties is a lower-risk energy stock

When it comes to buying energy stocks, companies range from pipeline and infrastructure which are much less volatile, to highly leveraged producers that are significantly influenced by the price of oil and gas.

But while a low-risk and low-volatility stock will better protect your capital when energy prices are falling, they offer nowhere near the capital gains potential of an energy producer when prices are rising.

Freehold Royalties is an attractive stock because, in my view, it offers the best of both worlds. It’s a lower-risk energy stock than most producers, but it still offers significant capital gains potential, as evidenced by its performance over the last few years. Since the stock bottomed below $2.50 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, it’s earned investors a total return of more than 650%.

Freehold is lower risk than many of its peers because it doesn’t produce any oil and gas itself. Instead, it owns the land that other companies use to produce energy in exchange for a royalty.

There are several benefits to this business model. First, it lowers counterparty risk through partnerships with hundreds of producers. Secondly, Freehold doesn’t need to spend any capital on expanding production, especially in this environment where North American producers are expected to ramp up production over the next year.

Freehold stock will receive increased royalties as production rises without spending a dime of its own money. Furthermore, when it does decide to invest cash in growing its operations, Freehold has the flexibility to acquire land anywhere. And recently, much of its land purchases have been south of the border, which diversifies its operations but also exposes the company to regions with more attractive economics.

Plus, because the stock is constantly bringing in tonnes of cash, it’s a top dividend stock to own.

Freehold is an attractive investment for passive income seekers

Freehold is constantly bringing in tonnes of cash flow as it receives royalty payments, and it’s therefore able to pay a significant dividend to investors. Even after the stock’s strong rally in recent weeks and the fact that it trades less than 5% off its high today, Freehold’s dividend still has a yield of roughly 6.5%.

Furthermore, that dividend is expected to account for just 50% of Freehold’s cash flow over the next four quarters which demonstrates how safe the dividend is.

Plus, in addition to maintaining a margin of safety with the dividend, the more capital that management can save, the more it can invest in buying new land for Freehold and ultimately expand its long-term growth potential.

Therefore, given that Freehold Royalties stock has lower-risk operations than many of its peers, pays an attractive dividend, and has almost no debt on its balance sheet, it’s my top energy pick and one of my portfolio’s top holdings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Oil and gas stocks are rebounding after the recent pullback.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Snag Top Energy Stocks

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up top energy stocks like Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) and others in late October 2022.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

If I’d Invested in CVE Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CVE stock has provided market-beating returns of 52% in 2022, and continued strong oil and gas prices suggest continued outperformance.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About Enbridge Stock

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge pays a generous dividend and looks undervalued at the current stock price.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Utility Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to earn some serious passive income, utility stocks like Algonquin Power are trading with huge 7%…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has helped to push many stocks into discount territory. Here are two stocks under $100 to buy and…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, these TSX stocks could offer serious gains when a market sell-off occurs. That's why now…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Have You Exceeded Your TFSA Limit? Here’s How a Down Market Can Help You

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn has created buying opportunities, but what if you've exceeded your TFSA limit? Here’s how to buy in…

Read more »