Member Login
Home » Investing » The 2024 Tax Hacks Every Smart Investor Should Know

The 2024 Tax Hacks Every Smart Investor Should Know

Smart taxpayers can turn to two investment accounts to lessen their tax burdens and save money at the same time.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit CRA taxes

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians understand the need for the government to collect taxes to fund basic and essential services. However, nobody enjoys paying taxes, especially when income is growing. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize tax bills in a progressive tax system.

Smart investors turn to two investment accounts and integrate them into their tax strategies. But before resorting to these tax hacks, taxpayers shouldn’t miss out on refundable and non-refundable tax credits.

Refundable and non-refundable tax credits

The refundable tax credit includes the GST/HST tax credit (a quarterly payment to offset everyday purchases of tax filers over 19 years old) and the Canada Child Benefit (the most relevant tax credit for parents with children under 18).  

The Basic Personal Amount (BPA) is the non-refundable tax credit available to all taxpayers. For 2024, you can deduct the maximum BPA of $15,705 from your taxable income.

Other non-taxable tax credits in this group are Disability (for people with disabilities or supporting a disabled person), Charitable (15% on the first $200 and 29% on the following contributions up to 75% of net income), and Medical Expenses (of a taxpayer, spouse or dependent child under 18 not covered or reimbursed by an insurance plan, up to $2,635 or 3% of net income whichever is lower).

Tax deduction

Utilizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a good part of tax planning. RRSP contributions are tax-exempt and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will deduct taxes you paid from your tax bill. The contribution limit for 2024 is $31,560 or 18% of earned income in 2023, whichever is lower.

However, RRSP users should be aware of the contribution deadline, which is 60 days after the end of the taxation year. The RRSP offers tax shelter, but only contributions made before the deadline will qualify as tax deductions.    

Money growth is tax-free in an RRSP, although all withdrawals are taxable. Account users take advantage of the tax shelter by holding dividend stocks like Emera (TSX:EMA). At 46.71 per share, the utility stock pays a 6.14% dividend. A $31,015.44 investment (664 shares) will generate $476.08 quarterly. If you reinvest the dividends every time, your RRSP balance will balloon to $75,816.58 in 15 years.

Emera is ideal for risk-averse investors because its electric and gas utility assets are regulated. In addition to its 16-year dividend-growth streak, the $13.37 billion company targets a 4-5% annual dividend increase through 2026.  

Tax-friendly

If the RRSP is a tax shelter, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is tax-advantaged. All earnings, interest, and gains in the account are tax-free, not to mention withdrawals. The $7,000 contribution limit in 2024 can purchase 904 shares ($7.74 per share) of Doman Building Materials (TSX:DBM).

The $674.5 million company pays a hefty 7.24% dividend. Your investment will produce $226.10 in tax-free quarterly passive income and can offset your tax liabilities in a year. Doman distributes building materials and home renovation products in North America.

In Q4 2023, net earnings jumped 142.9% year over year to $10.5 million. Despite lower construction materials pricing, management expects to maintain solid footing in 2024.

Lighten your tax burden

Intelligent investors can lighten their tax burdens by using their RRSP and TFSA. If finances allow, buy and hold dividend stocks in one or both every year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Sector: Uranium Stocks vs. Natural Gas?

| Adam Othman

Even though the demand for fossil fuels (including natural gas) is expected to slack, the timeline is in decades. Meanwhile,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Say Goodbye to Volatility With Rock-Solid, Stable Low Beta Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great volatility fighter for income investors seeking stability on the TSX.

Read more »

Value for money
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for Its 7.7% Dividend?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 35% from all-time highs, TC Energy stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 7.7%. Is the TSX dividend…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Should Investors Buy the Correction in Cameco Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) is up 71% in the last year, but has come back 10% in the last month. But…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their solid growth prospects, these two Canadian energy stocks also reward investors with attractive dividends.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy Stock Has Surged 25% in Just 75 Days: Is It Still a Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Suncor stock has surged 25% to above $53 in the last 75 days. Is there more upside or correction for…

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Stock Is Rising, but I’m Worried About This One Thing

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock has been one of the best performers on the TSX this year, but I do have…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has barely moved in the last few years, with ongoing issues. But there are still reasons that…

Read more »