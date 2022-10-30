Home » Investing » 2 Oversold TSX Stocks Near 52-Week Lows

2 Oversold TSX Stocks Near 52-Week Lows

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is near 52-week lows.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

This year has not been kind to the vast majority of stocks. Tech stocks, financials, and retail stocks are down for the year, and even utilities are basically just flat. The only sector delivering notably “good” performance this year is energy, which has been a boon to Canadian investors, but some think that rally won’t continue much longer.

In this environment, it’s tempting to chase after the handful of stocks that are winning. Certainly, few people would fault you for buying energy now, and I personally have a little bit of money invested in that sector to this day. However, there are many interesting opportunities in out of favour sectors now, too. If you look at tech, gold mining, and other such beaten-down sectors, you will find many stocks trading at or near 52-week lows. Some of these stocks could potentially be winners in the next bull market.

So, without further ado, here are two TSX stocks trading near 52-week lows.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a Canadian technology company involved in e-commerce, point of sale, and payments. E-commerce means buying and selling goods online. Point of sale is the software that helps retail stores manage their cash registers.

Lightspeed stock has taken a severe beating this year. It started off the year at $50 and is now at $25, so it has tumbled quite a bit. Lightspeed first started falling last year when an activist short-seller wrote a scathing report accusing the company of aggressive accounting. Then this year, the selloff continued, when central bank interest rate hiking caused investors to sour on tech stocks. However, Lightspeed is still doing decently well as a company. In its most recent quarter, it delivered the following:

  • $173.9 million in revenue, up 50%
  • $73.6 million in subscription revenue, up 47%
  • $22.1 billion in gross transaction volume (GTV, which means total sales driven by LSPD’s platforms), up 36%
  • A $100 million net loss

Lightspeed is still growing, yet its stock is only $4.30 above its 52-week low. There’s potentially a buying opportunity here. The company is still losing significant sums of money, though, so do not buy this stock without doing a thorough review of its financial statements.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a Canadian gold miner whose shares have fallen 16.5% so far this year. Today, it trades for $15.49, which is only 10% above the 52-week low.

Why is Barrick stock falling so much?

It comes down to gold prices. Gold costs US$1,662 per ounce right now, which is down 7.5% from the price a year ago. Barrick makes most of its money by mining and selling gold, so, naturally, its earnings suffer when the price of gold goes down.

There are real reasons to be bearish on Barrick Gold stock today, but it’s important to remember that gold, like other commodities, waxes and wanes over time: it will probably rally again at some point in the future. Additionally, Barrick has improved its balance sheet by paying off debt, which will go a long way to re-establishing growth in the next cycle.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors willing to be patient should be putting money into the stock market hand over first right now.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is the best play during a downturn and even a recession, as consumers still flock to it.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

| Tony Dong

These four tried-and-true investment strategies can help you turn $100,000 into $1 million over time.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

For Creating Long-Term Wealth, Is Shopify or goeasy Stock Better?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and goeasy stocks have histories of delivering multi-fold returns and are looking attractive at current price levels.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retire at 50 With $1 Million and $1,000/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Puja Tayal

If you want to retire at 50 with $1 million, you have to invest in stocks that are changing the…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Top Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy in October 2022

| Kay Ng

The big Canadian bank stocks can be a core part of your dividend portfolio. Buy them while they're undervalued.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are two of the safest Canadian dividend stocks that you can rely on in virtually any economic environment.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $480/Month With This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

This top Canadian dividend stock could help you earn reliable monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »